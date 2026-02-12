Calls Mount To Disqualify Mmeli From ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ After Remarks Towards Thandeka
- Calls on social media are mounting for Mmeli to get disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi competition
- This comes after the reality TV show's fans alleged that Mmeli made an offensive remark towards Thandeka
- Some Big Brother Mzansi fans defended Mmeli from trolls, as the signatures on the petition grow
Some social media users have rallied against Big Brother Mzansi reality TV contestant, Mmeli.
A petition to have him booted out of the competition has gained momentum, and things are not looking good.
Petition to evict Mmeli grows
On Facebook, a user shared a screenshot of the petition, which has 1243 signatures so far. The user said people must sign it to get Mmeli out of the competition. He claimed that Mmeli said something offensive to fellow housemate, Thandeka.
"Let's sign, Guys. He must go," the user wrote, adding laughing emojis.
Indoni Yako Sodi shared:
"You guys are now crazy. This thing of yours has jeakousy laced all over."
Nthati Mongale said:
"Did he lie, though? I think I'm ready for the next Big Brother season. I am not watching this season because of that girl. She's rude, and also a bully."
Masesi Batho asked:
"Mxm y'all must be tired of watching Big Brother indeed cause what's this?"
Lorraine Woodenberg Lolz-Lolwood reacted:
"Too many people watching Big Brother On Face Book."
Bertha Becs said:
"Guys, we can do better, please. Why don't you use your time to vote for Thandeka?"
Pru Moffat shared:
"Yhooo Italians kodwa. That time, Thandeka had only one alliance, Mmeli only. Yakhani is a relationship even outside. Should Mmeli get evicted, you will need his fans. You guys are gonna have a hard time winning. Strategise like Thandeka. Can't y'all tell that she is leeching onto Mmeli for a reason."
Mpinini Fula responded:
"But it's obvious Mmeli is just as tired of Thandeka. I like the way he said it, and it's obvious he meant to say she's bipolar."
Zanele Mkhize exclaimed:
"Lol, no. He said 'I'm not saying she is bipolar.'"
Wezzie Chilongo cried:
"This year's big brother is boring, neh, because wow."
Kwanele Mahlalela defended Mmeli:
"It must be the confusing English. I was watching his diary section. He said Im not saying she is having bipolar."
Mokgadi Van Schoeman reacted:
"We must find out behind the cameras phela she can't be hated this much. She has bipolar disorder. I doubt he loves her. He's just with her because he knows he'll break if he leaves."
Mmeli's game plan confuses fans
In a previous report from Briefly News, South African reality TV star Mmeli recently made headlines on social media regarding his game on Big Brother Mzansi.
An online user decided to share their opinion on how disappointed they are with Mmeli's current game plan. Many netizens couldn't help but agree with the tweep, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions.
