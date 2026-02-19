Former Uzalo actor Kwenzo Ngcobo recently discussed his popular character, Nhloso Gaga, on eTV's long-running soapie Scandal!

The actor, who is known for his roles on Showmax's The Wife and eTV' s Imbewu, has left the cancelled TV show

Fans of the show recently commented on Nhloso's storyline on social media after the actor's departure

Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo Wasn't Happy with Nhloso Gasa role on 'Scandal!'

Source: Twitter

Former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo opens up about his character Nhloso Gasa's storyline on eTV's popular soapie Scandal!

The former Imbewu: The Seed actor made headlines this week when eTV confirmed his departure from the show after a year and a half.

Ngcobo's on-screen wife, Mapaseka Koetle, who plays Dintle Nyathi, also trended on social media on Wednesday, 18 February 202, when she joined SABC2's latest telenovela Pimville.

The soapie recently shared a clip of Nhloso discussing his ex-wife with his son on its X account on 13 February 2026.

Ngcobo revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, that he wasn't happy with how Nhloso Gasa's storyline was written.

"I feel the writers could have done better with the storyline; it could have been way better. I didn't enjoy the way they wrote the story. I didn't enjoy the way they wrote the story, so I didn't really feel the character," says the actor.

The former The Wife actor also reveals that he believes in polygamy and supports people who practice it. Ngcobo's comments come after his character trended on social media when he proposed a polygamous marriage to his first wife, MaDlomo (played by Nombulelo Mhlongo), and his second wife, Dintle Nyathi (played by Mapaseka Koetle).

Viewers of the show applauded MaDlomo for turning down the idea and divorcing Ngcobo's character, who married Dintle.

The talented actor adds that he's begun a new project after leaving the eTV soapie and that April will mark a new chapter for him.

Scandal! fans react to Nhloso's storyline

@JabzinSA said:

"Nhloso is having a meltdown."

@Siyabon87455489 replied:

"Madlomo is not done with Nhloso, sorry, love, guys, and also Gasa didn't say he doesn't love her, he wanted polygamy."

@mandisamazibuk6 reacted:

"Is Nhloso going crazy?"

@premierhedgefx said:

"Nhloso ke tonki maarn," (Nhloso is a donkey man).

@shezznee responded:

"I wish Didi would also leave him, he doesn’t deserve her."

@palesa085 commented:

"Nhloso must just go back home, ayo lusa inkomo (and herd the cattle). Akhumane bakgalabje bamofe molao (Find old men to show him the way) because now o see Weskopies soon or jail."

Actress Mapaseka Koetle responds to Scandal!’s cancellation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that podcaster and actress Mapaseka Koetle, who's been with Scandal! for over a decade, reacted to the soapie ending.

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for portraying the role of Dintle Nyathi on the eTV soapie.

South Africans and fans of the show recently took to social media to comment on Scandal!'s cancellation.

