Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle's mother and Sweet Guluva's aunt spent time together

A picture of the two grown-ups hanging out together went viral on social media

Many netizens gushed over the picture of Ashley's mom and Sweet Guluva's aunt

Ashley's mom hung out with Sweet Guluva's aunt. Image: Supplied

Love is in the air for Big Brother Mzansi stars Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle. Although Ashley was recently evicted from the show, the stars have promised to keep the fire of their love burning, and their families also approve of their relationship.

Picture of Ashley's mom and Sweet Guluva's aunt hanging out goes viral

Social media buzzed as the favourite Big Brother Mzansi couple Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva have made headlines once again as their parents decided to meet up and spend some time together as their children have expressed their feelings for each other.

Recently, a picture of Ashley's mom and Sweet Guluva's aunt hanging out together went viral on social media after an online user @Dudozilia.

The photo was captioned:

"Look at Ashley's mom and Sweet Guluva's aunt together, beautiful and smiling. And you are busy fighting in the name of brand building 🤷🏾‍♀. Shame on you all."

Netizens react to the picture

Shortly after the picture of Sweet Guluva's aunt and Ashley's mom was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. Here's what they had to say:

@AnishaPally commented:

"Like you can brand build without tarnishing another person’s image, look at Zee & Sinatra winning together, they get gigs together and separately. I love how Ashley mized the negativity and chose to follow her heart."

@mercygetrudeph1 replied:

"The way I like this picture, let them fight."

@ImmaculateBreed mentioned:

"Even on other platforms both families are shipping."

@murefu_thelma responded:

"This is a clear sign that those who were dragging Ashley must stop it."

Ashley Ogle shows love to her fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that coming from her dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi, it appears that Ashley Ogle isn't bitter after sending a warm shout-out to her fans.

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle is filled with gratitude to her supporters for holding her down in the competition.

