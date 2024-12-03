Felix Hlophe, the multitalented star, is filled with joy as her daughter Imani marks her confirmation ceremony

His daughter looked gorgeous in her white dress, with her hair perfectly styled as she celebrated her big day

Fans shared the most heartwarming messages for Felix's daughter, praising him for being such a great dad

Radio personality and comedian Felix Hlophe is beaming with pride as his daughter, Imani, reaches a fantastic milestone. The beautiful young girl, who bears a striking resemblance to her dad, looks both happy and proud of her accomplishment.

Felix Hlophe's daughter is doing great things. Image: @felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

Felix is a proud dad right now

Felix shared photos and videos from his daughter's confirmation ceremony, like the proud dad that he is.

Fans wrote the sweetest messages for Imani & Felix

The Hlophes, whose show is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, have built a solid online following. Their fans congratulated him as a father and wished Imani all the best.

@Songancome wrote:

"She's such a gorgeous little lady. God protect her soul always."

@WendyTshabalala commented:

"Oh, what a beauty. She’s such a lady."

@Cynthia Dladla added:

"Super cute she looks like a very respectful kid."

@Nomkhosi Mpungose wrote:

"Congratulations to Imani, she is such a lady and so beautiful."

@ZolaQwabelihle commented:

"Imani is so beautiful and looks so much like a lady ethobekile."

@Nozipho Mthuntutho added:

"She’s beautiful, she looks very happy and confident. love it."

@Lebron_Green wrote:

"You've got beautiful kids."

@Mpume_Vanessa_Mkhize commented:

"She's grown! A little beautiful lady."

@Sithembile_KaMaNxumalo added:

"Congratulations. Imani, welcome to the Catholic family."

