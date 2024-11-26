The South African comedian and MC Felix Hlophe recently bagged a new show on Mzansi Magic

The Gagasi FM presenter and actor allegedly has a new reality TV show which will premiere on Mzansi Magic

Many netizens speculated that all the drama about him online was a PR stunt to promote his upcoming show

Just when we thought the dust regarding his ex-lover Ayanda's allegations against him would blow away, more news about the comedian and MC Felix Hlophe came to light.

The Gagasi FM presenter was said to have bagged a new reality TV show that will premiere on Mzansi Magic soon. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news about Hlophe's new show on his Twitter (X) page.

"CASTING NEWS: Felix Hlophe bags a new show. Gagasi FM presenter and actor has a new reality show coming to Mzansi Magic."

Netizens react to Felix bagging a new show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news about Feliz. Others also speculated that the drama about him might have been a PR stunt to promote his upcoming new reality TV show. Here's what they had to say:

@Dr_Shiyaklenga commented:

"Oh that's why he's trending, it's a stunt to promote the show."

@Candle_Kerese said:

"What if all this drama is to promote his show?"

@Abraham_Zuma responded:

"Cancel culture no longer works in SA."

@NomaImmaculate wrote:

"Ohhh makes sense now, all this is was just a PR stunt."

@Boiity_M replied:

"I’m starting to think they started this drama today to help promote the show, and it’s working because we all want to watch it now."

@KingMammello questioned:

"This must be a PR stunt to trend. Were they even a couple to begin with?"

Tracy and Felix celebrate 6 years of marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tracy and Felix Hlophe wed in 2018 and recently renewed their vows.

They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Mzansi wished them well in their marriage. Felix shared a passionate anniversary message for his wife on Facebook.

