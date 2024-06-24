Comedian and Gagasi FM radio presenter Felix Hlophe is set to make his return on stage following his marital problems

The star will be headlining the Gala Dinner-Off Ramp Experience at Ugu Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone on Friday, 28 June 2024

The radio presenter said that he cannot wait to get on stage and do what he does best after two months of facing his marital problems

Felix Hlophe returned on stage after facing his marital problems. Image: @felix.hlophe

The Durban-based comedian and radio host at Gagasi FM Felix Hlophe returns after facing marital problems.

Felix Hlophe headlines the Gala Dinner-Off Ramp Experience at Ugu Leisure Centre

Previously, Felix Hlophe trended on social media after reports circulated that the radio personality was preparing to tie the knot with his second wife after his wifey Tracy permitted him to become a polygamist.

Recently, the star is ready to return on stage after two months of dealing with private matters. According to TshisaLIVE, Felix is the Gala Dinner-Off Ramp Experience headliner at Ugu Leisure Centre on Friday, 28 June 2024, in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to the publication, Hlophe mentioned that he looksreturns forward to being on stage again after all the drama and trending on social media.

He said:

"I'm happy to be back and looking forward to giving the audience a great show, though I want to stay away from the media space. It's just that I was booked a long time ago for this event, so I'm honouring it, as I'm still recovering from a turbulent time.

"Things got way out of hand, and people made a mockery of my entire family. They even dragged my wife into it online. Honestly, I just don't want to talk about it anymore."

