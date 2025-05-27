Radio presenter Felix Hlophe crashed out on Facebook in response to a troll who made fun of his physical appearance

This comes after the heavy backlash he received for getting cosy with his wife's best friend at Rockets

Mzansi seems to have taken his side this time and agreed with his sentiments, saying men have no business gossiping about other men

Felix Hlophe has given a ruthless clapback to a man who body shamed him amid the drama he caused by getting cosy with his wife's best friend.

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM radio star Felix Hlophe did not take any of the bile this troll spewed about him.

Felix Hlophe gets dragged and body shamed

The Facebook troll message reads: "You are very unlucky if your grown man behaves like a small boy. It is worse if he has a big belly and wears baggy pants."

This comes after the radio star got cosy with his wife Tracy Hlophe's best friend while they were all out at groove. Tracy posted the video of her husband and bestie talking, but their body language raised eyebrows. In the same video, the friend was crying, but Felix was comforting her.

“They’ve been at it for an hour, why is my bestie crying?? @felixhlophe @zamakay??”

An X user condemned Hlophe's actions and posted the screenshot.

Felix Hlope gives brutal clapback at troll

In response to the troll, the comedian flexed his wealth and the soft life he can afford. From having multiple properties to affording bottles of champagne to creating generational wealth, Felix Hlophe did not hold anything back.

"Work hard, my guy, so you too can go to Rockets and get a good table and have fun. I'm not a small boy. All my houses have bars. I have scores of champagne at home. Hate me all you want, but don't undermine me. If you can be half the man that I am, you would have achieved a lot in your life. Grow up and be a man and accomplish things for yourself. You'll see you'll have little time to talk about other men," he said.

But he did not stop there. Hlophe then condemned the people applauding him for sharing his remarks.

"Do something about your life. You can tease men by saying I have a big belly. That is fine by me. But to say that just to impress other men is low. But guess what !!! My grandkids are already rich. Now that's what real men brag about."

Hlophe went in on the man. He concluded by saying, "Real men do not worry themselves about other men's fashion sense of other men. They don't call other men's wives homewreckers."

Social media users agreed with Hlophe, saying some men have become too comfortable on social media and have become gossipmongers.

Tracy Hlophe gives husband blessing to marry second wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Tracy Hlophe had given her husband her blessing to take a second wife.

While Felix Hlophe initially brushed off rumours that he was taking a second wife, Tracy confirmed them.

The report stated that the Hlophes would welcome a second wife named Ayanda. Tracy was against her husband marrying a second wife, but accepted Ayanda after careful consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News