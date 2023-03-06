Police in Limpopo are searching for robbers involved in a destructive cash-in-transit heist

Two people were shot and 14 houses in Maupa village were damaged by explosives when the robbers blew the van up

The police have emplored anybody with information about the suspects' whereabouts to come forward

LIMPOPO - The robbers in an elaborate cash-in-transit heist that injured two people and damaged 14 houses are still at large.

Police are searching for criminals involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo. Image: SAPS & Darren Stewart

The Limpopo police commissioner has ordered the establishment of a task team to hunt down and arrest the robbers.

The incident occurred in Maupa village, Limpopo, on Saturday, 4 March.

Limpopo CIT robbers employ elaborate tactics in CIT heist

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo revealed that the heist occurred while the cash-in-transit van was travelling on the R81 towards Giyani.

A white Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction tried to ram into the cash van but the drivers managed to avoid the collision.

Another group of suspects appeared in a blue Mercedes-Benz, employing the same tactics as the Range Rover, and successfully bumped the van.

The driver of the van allegedly stopped the vehicle to assess the damage to the truck when the Range Rover reappeared and opened fire on the vehicle escorting the CIT van, TimesLIVE reported.

CIT driver escapes to Maupa village, third group of robbers blow up van

Trying to escape the chaos, the CIT driver drove towards Maupa village but was greeted by a third group of suspects driving a silver VW Amarok.

The CIT robbers opened fire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The driver was shot and the other security guards escaped into the bushes.

The criminals then proceeded to blow up the CIT vehicle with explosives damaging 14 houses in the process.

Police corner CIT robbers in Tzaneen, shootout ensues

The robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money but were cornered by police after being stopped in Tzaneen. A shootout ensued, resulting in a 36-year-old motorist being shot in the crossfire while in her car. The criminals managed to evade police capture.

According to News24, Limpopo police have opened a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of malicious property damage.

The police have urged anybody with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africans fed up with the prevalence of CIT heists in South Africa

Here's how citizens reacted to the destructive CIT heist in Limpopo:

@ZozoHlumile exclaimed:

"Another one!"

@fusi_sekonyela complained

"Guys, we have to fight for ourselves police and the government are losing this fight against criminals."

@minemanager claimed:

"The usage of explosives in CITs must be treated as an act of war."

@MarseillesBaby added:

"This requires a state of emergency, these thugs are going to kill us in our homes now."

