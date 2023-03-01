Police watchdog Ipid has opened an investigation after a KZN police officer shot and injured an alleged robber who was threatening his family

Two men, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, broke into the officer's house, demanding his service firearm

One of the armed men was shot in the head while the other fled the scene but was later arrested by SAPS

RICHARDS BAY - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of a police officer discharging a firearm after a KwaZulu-Natal cop shot and injured an alleged robber.

Men clad in balaclavas and gloves reportedly broke into the police officer's house on Saturday evening, 25 February.

Robbers threaten KZN police officer's wife and son, demand cop's firearm

The police officer's wife told police that two men came into the house through the kitchen door as her son opened it. The boy was threatened with a firearm while the men demanded his father's gun.

The police officer said he heard the commotion from the bedroom and walked to the dining room with his service pistol.

When the officer reached the passage, he was confronted by a man who had a firearm while the other man was threatening his wife with a knife, TimesLIVE reported.

KZN cop and masked gunman exchange shots, 1 man shot in the head

The gunman shot the cop in his left arm and the police officer returned fire. The cop managed to get two shots off and also injured the other man, who was about to stab his wife.

The injured robber was shot in the head while the other fled the scene, firing shots on the way out.

According to SowetanLIVE, the police officer was rushed to the local clinic after emergency services arrived at the scene. He was later transferred to Empangeni Garden Hospital, where he received further medical treatment.

The injured robber is under police guard in the hospital while the second man was arrested.

According to Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Supping, the police watchdog organisation is conducting a preliminary investigation into the incident.

