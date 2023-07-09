Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity, has provided an explanation for the decrease in power cuts experienced by South Africans

During an ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, Minister Ramokgopa was transparent about how well Eskom is doing

The Electricity Minister highlighted the reason why they have been fewer rolling blackouts in the country

JOHANNESBURG- Eskom's unstable Energy supply often has South Africans on edge. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed by the president to solve the issues at Eskom as the Electricity Minister.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is optimistic about Eskom and says blackouts will decrease for now. Image: BFG Images/Gianluigi Guercia /Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were wary of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's appointment in the beginning. Now the minister gave South Africans a bit of good news

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom is in a better position

According to SABC News, the Electricity Minister had a chance to speak at ANC's National Executive Committee meeting. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that Eskom has an energy availability increase of 60%. This means that, for the time being, there will be fewer power cuts in the country.

South Africa increases energy supply with Mozambique's help

JR Elias Frans Mphotholozi wrote:

"There's no corruption, we need South Africa to give Mozambican energy department so they can send through electricity in South Africa, even the apartheid government was doing the same, but our democratic government decided to do things by themself using coal for electricity, but their coal is weak, Mozambique is best in electricity, incase we boost each other."

Teboho Mokoena said:

"Is it me or Iam being paranoid , the other day I saw an Episode of Generations they were talking about same Exporting and importing of Electricity plus all other scandals within the Government.So what intrigued me was the timing of it all."

Sandra Cunningham was suspicious:

"Something very fishy is going on around Eskom."

Christine Makwela commented:

"Mzansi is always complaining even when a rat can stand on two legs they will cry witchcraft. China is busy making their own sun and manufacturing their own eggs."

Gift Mon Clinton Malunga exclaimed:

"Wow."

