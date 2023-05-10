Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said his position as the electricity minister is legitimate and not for show

The former mayor of Tshwane also said he has the political and technical skills to head the ministry tasked with ending loadshedding

Ramokgopa made history by becoming South Africa’s first-ever electricity minister in early March

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa defended his appointment as the Minister of Electricity.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said he is not a decorative minister on the South African Cabinet.

Ramokgopa defended his position and said he was a competent Cabinet member at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

The electricity minister explained that no system ranks ministers in the country and reiterated that he is, therefore, not a junior minister, reported TimesLIVE.

“I bring a significant amount of technical skills in addition to my political prowess."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hired to resolve loadshedding

According to Mail & Guardian, Ramokgopa was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa months ago and is tasked with overseeing the country's response to the electricity crisis.

Eskom is currently rolling out Stage 6 loadshedding, and Ramokgopa's effectiveness has been scrutinised.

SA citizens discuss Ramokgopa's role in SA Cabinet

Selena Govender said:

"He is a puppet minister who must listen like a good boy to Gwede and Pravin."

Shany Shany mentioned:

"An "ornamental minister" is exactly what he is. Much like the whole cabinet ministers."

Du Toit Coetzee posted:

"And so the fight begins again, while the citizens suffer."

Collen Mdlongwa wrote:

"Serving no purpose except getting a ride on the gravy train."

Basie Muvhango added:

" I don’t want to be personal they might charge me for disrespecting the office of loadshedding."

Willie Lekuba said:

"He is failing this one I mean when he was appointed the country was on Stage 3 and just after a month boom Stage 8."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa believes extending lives of old Eskom power stations could end loadshedding by December

In another story, Briefly News reported that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has an ambitious energy action plan to end crippling loadshedding by December.

The plan, which Ramokgopa tabled at a special Cabinet meeting convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, includes extending the lives of Eskom's old coal-fired power stations.

