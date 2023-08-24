SETE hitmaker K.O responded to rumours about his romantic relationship and being gay

K.O responded to Chris Excel on Twitter, who says he's never been seen with a woman before

Netizens have mixed reactions to K.O's response; some say he shouldn't have responded, and some say he should have posted his woman as proof

Rapper K.O responded to rumours of him being gay and he said he has a "professional" woman in his life. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Rapper K.O is one celebrity in Mzansi who lives a peaceful celeb life, but recently his sexuality was questioned, leaving netizens curious about whether he's straight or gay.

K.O denies being gay

Rapper K.O bluntly denied the rumour of him being gay after Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 shared a tweet, saying people have never seen nor heard a story about K.O being with a woman.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"KO once said 'Mina ngiyintsimbi edlezinye' and we’ve never saw him with his girlfriend or even a rumour that he is dating a woman."

K.O, shocked to learn about these claims. He responded to the tweet, stating that his woman has actual high-earning professional life.

K.O tweeted:

"Faceless master of misinformation and divisiveness smh… FOH with whatever bs you’re trying to insinuate. If you must know, the lady in my life has an actual high earning professional life, she gives zero fks about Likes and Views! 'When the hate don’t work they start telling lies,' - hamb’ uyofa sathane."

See the post below:

Netizens aren't sure K.O responded correctly

People think the rapper's response could have been better crafted. Some said he shouldn't have responded to the tweet, while others said he should post the woman he claims to have in his life as proof:

@_mashesha advised:

"Yabona K.O you should’ve ignored this one, manje uvuka kwawo lo mdidi uzo trenda ngenkani bafanas."

@AndrewLetladi advised:

"Take it easy, Mr Cashtime, aka deserve kuthi umsete uChris."

@joeljuniorbaloi responded:

"You took it too personal, my king."

@BlackLckd wrote:

"Prove it grootman, post her."

@AwaGumede shared:

"Okusalayo we don’t know her."

@Lehloho49725451 wrote:

"Okusalayo we don’t know her, hambo' uyofa sathane."

@mabhekebeke wrote:

"...the lady in my life has an actual high earning professional life. Post her, kancane mhlekazi... noma ngaba i-piece ye ndlebe."

@TshepoLekgetho said:

"You've once mentioned few details about your woman on one of your interviews, your people know the truth, you shouldn't have entertained him."

K.O promised to release a record he did with AKA

Previously, Briefly News reported that rapper K.O promised to release a record he recorded with the late superstar AKA before he died. Nadia Nakai shared the news online, saying that the song K.O did with AKA is the only one she listens to.

K.O also mentioned that he will definitely drop the song in summer this year. Netizens are excited and cannot wait to hear the music.

