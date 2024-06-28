The Proteas will win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, that's if a Durban sangoma's prediction is anything to go by

South Africa faces India in the final of the tournament at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Jamaica, on Saturday

If the team manages to win, it will be South Africa's first-ever senior men's cricket World Cup tournament title

Proteas are poised to create history by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Image: L. ROMANO and Robert Cianflone

The predictions are out, and it's not just the bookies making them.

A Durban sangoma (traditional healer) has tipped the Proteas' chances of winning the cricket World Cup in their favour as the team prepares to take to the park for the final on Saturday, 29 June.

South Africa will face serial men's big tournament winners India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Jamaica.

Proteas gearing up to create history

Should the green and gold pull off the remarkable, it will be the first time an SA team clinches a major men's cricket tournament title.

That will improve the narrative as the country has the undesirable chokers tag for crashing and burning at the last hurdle on the big stage.

According to an IOL report, Makhosi Mandla Sukude expected tournament dark horses South Africa to overcome the favourites.

India has one T20 World Cup title after lifting the trophy at the inaugural tournament in 2007, ironically in South Africa.

Perrenial chokers on big stage

Meanwhile, the Proteas have featured in two semifinals. First, in the 2009 edition, before going down to Pakistan by seven runs.

In their second attempt, the team stumbled against their 2024 fellow finalists 10 years ago at the showpiece in Bangladesh.

However, Sukude, who cast his bones three times at a herbal market in Durban, urged Proteas supporters to gear up to pop the champagne.

President Cyril Ramaphosa backs Proteas to win World Cup

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tipped the Proteas to win the final.

Ramaphosa supported the Proteas after their emphatic nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, 27 June.

