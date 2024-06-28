President Cyril Ramaphose showed the country is fully behind the Proteas ahead of their T20 World Cup final against India on Saturday, 29 June 2024

The Proteas booked the spot in the final after beating Afghanistan by nine wickets in the semi-final on Thursday, 27 June

Fans took to social media to wish the Proteas luck while they hoped a victory would give them an extra day to celebrate

The Proteas can bring the T20 World Cup to Mzansi. Image: Jan Kruger/ICC

Source: Getty Images

The Proteas will head into the T20 World Cup final against India on Saturday, 29 June 2024, with the backing of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa supported the Proteas after their emphatic nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, 27 June.

Cyril Ramaphosa wants another World Cup

Ramaphosa backed the Proteas in the tweet below:

The president took to Twitter (X) to wish the team well, and he hopes the side can emulate the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks by bringing another world title to Mzansi.

Ramaphosa tweeted:

"We look forward to seeing your Final tenacity, talent with bat and ball and our beautiful flag on display in the Kensington Oval Stadium. And of course, we’re looking forward to hosting another championship team and trophy at the Union Buildings."

Mzansi is behind the Proteas

Local netizens took to social media before the T20 World Cup final to support the Proteas, hoping they could watch the match against India.

Delmane Thompson praised the Proteas:

“Better than Bafana Bafana for sure!!”

Sipho Mohasoane is hopeful:

"If they win, we want a holiday. That's all."

Puleng Phukubje backed the Proteas:

"That's great, congratulations."

Selogile Moiloa wants focus:

"Not now, please, Mr President. Let the boys focus."

Wandile Mpumelelo wants to watch the match:

"Now, SABC, you should broadcast this match."

Bafana Bafana break into Africa's top 10

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana ranked tenth in Africa following the official release of the latest Fifa rankings.

Hugo Broos' side placed tenth in the rankings after finishing third at the 2023 Afcon, while they also secured four points from two World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

