England booed Gareth Southgate off the field and threw cups at the coach after they qualified for the last 16 of the 2024 Euro Championships

The Three Lions drew 0-0 with Denmark on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, and fans were frustrated after the side filled with talent only managed to score twice in three matches

Fans took to social media to show their frustrations about Southgate's defensive tactics while others defended the coach who led England to the last 16

Coach Gareth Southgate has been heavily criticised by England fans. Image: Matthias Hangst and Harriet Lander/UEFA

Frustrated England fans treated England coach Gareth Southgate with hostility despite the side qualifying for the last 16 after an unbeaten run in the group stages.

Supporters of the Three Lions are unhappy with the England coach's defensive style following their 0-0 draw against Denmark on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

Gareth Southgate accepts criticism

Fans are unhappy with Southgate, according to the tweet below:

According to BBC Sport, Southgate said the fans created an 'unusual environment' for the side while the coach was called to start starlet Kobbie Mainoo.

Southgate said:

"I understand the narrative towards me, and that's better for the team than it is towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar. I understand it, I'm not going to back away from it, but I'm very proud of the players for how they're operating within it."

Fans are frustrated

England supporters took to social media to call for an end to England's defensive style as they yearn for a display similar to that of Spain, who have impressed at the tournament.

Nnamdi Ugwu said too much is expected of Southgate:

"That's what happens when you manage players that play in the most competitive league in the world. Too much expectations."

Ian Stygall is a frustrated fan:

"He is, has and always will be too defensively minded despite the wealth of talent at his disposal. He is so afraid of losing that he will not attempt to win the game. You reap what you sow, Gareth."

Penny Smart agreed with the fans:

"The fans who have paid their hard-earned cash to be there and support the team have a right to be disgruntled."

Rory Young defended Southgate:

"Disgraceful way to treat such an honest and decent guy, who's actually made unrealistic dreams a bit more realistic."

C.R. Wood turned Southgate's words against him:

"An unusual environment is having 23 of the world's best footballers but not being able to score against Slovenia."

