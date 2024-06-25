Midfielder Luka Modric could have played his last game for Croatia after Italy earned a dramatic 1-1 draw against Croatia on Monday, 24 June 2024, at the 2024 Euro Championship

The draw placed Croatia's fate at the tournament out of their hands as they must rely on other results to go their way to qualify for the knockout rounds

Football fans took to social media to applaud the 2018 Ballon d'Or midfielder and expressed sadness after Itlay's last-minute equaliser

Luka Modric could have played his last game for Croatia after their heartbreaking 1-1 draw against Italy on Monday, 24 June 2024.

The 38-year-old watched from the sidelines as Mattia Zaccagni scored a late equaliser against Croatia to ensure Italy joined Alvaro Morata and the Spanish side in the knockout stage.

Croatia suffered a 'cruel' draw

Italy scored a late equaliser against Croatia, according to the tweet below:

According to BBC Sport, Modric called the result against Italy 'cruel' and questioned whether he would follow in the footsteps of Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo by prolonging his career.

Modric said:

"I don't know what to tell you; football is sometimes cruel. I'd like to keep playing forever, but there will probably be a time I'll have to hang up my boots."

Croatia's progress at the Euro now depends on claiming a spot as the tournament's best third-place finisher.

Fans praised Modric

Football fans took to social media to praise the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner as they shared his heartbreak following the 1-1 draw

Don Morrison felt sorry for Croatia:

"Was gutted for Croatia when Italy scored with literally the last kick off the ball. But well done, Italy, for getting the job done!"

Old Skool Hardcore & Jungle is a fan of Modric:

"He's still an amazing player."

Gerhard Zlatarich was disappointed:

"Feel gutted for Croatians! They were the better team by far."

Heartling Hernandez Zangwio blamed Croatia's coach:

"The coach is not serious; removing Modric was a big mistake."

Самат Искаков is a fan of Italy:

"Viva Italy!"

