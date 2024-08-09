Bok flanker Siya Kolisi said he is entirely focused on beating Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024, amid talks of leaving French club Racing Metro 92

The Bok skipper is reportedly close to rejoining Natal Sharks, but his main concern is to leave Brisbane with a victory

Local rugby fans reacted on social media, saying victory over Australia is more important than Kolisi’s future

Two-time world champion Siya Kolisi said beating Australia is more important than finding a new club ahead of the Boks match in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Despite being under contract with Racing Metro 92, reports suggest Kolisi is close to rejoining The Sharks after representing the Boks at the Rugby Championship.

Kolisi, who will captain the Boks during their Championship campaign, said he is not too concerned about his future and is focused on beating the Wallabies.

Siya Kolisi makes his priorities clear

Kolisi speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Kolisi said his mind is set on leaving Australia with a victory, while coach Rassie Erasmus has welcomed the idea of the flanker returning to South Africa.

Kolisi said:

“Actually, I don’t know what’s happening or what’s been said because I’m focused on this weekend’s match. I can’t control my future right now; all I can do is focus on the national team.”

Fans agree with Kolisi

Local rugby fans backed Kolisi’s focus on social media, stating that the main concern is a victory over Australia.

Sydney De Villiers wants Siya to prove himself:

“Talk is cheap, Siya. Get out there and prove yourself by being productive.”

Carlo Geel backed the Boks:

“Positive attitude, please. Aussies are not better than us.”

Vicki Lomas wished Siya well:

“We are all behind you, Siya.”

Mzonyana Mgunculu is a fan:

“Number 8 Siyamthanda Kolisi.”

Eugene Maasdorp is not a fan of Kolisi:

“Just retire; we need a new captain.”

SARU will not help Siya Kolisi’s move

As Briefly News reported, SA Rugby said it would not financially support Siya Kolisi’s decision to leave Racing Metro 92.

The Bok skipper is reportedly close to rejoining The Sharks; however, he is under contract with the French Top 14 side.

