The South African national sprinter Akani Simbine has had a fascinating track record with beautiful women

Aside from being a sprinter for the country's national team, the star has been romantically involved with some of the most beautiful women in Mzansi

Briefly News has compiled a list of the women the star has dated in his past life, including his wife

Akani Simbine has had an interesting record with beautiful women in the past. Image: @akani_simbine

The South African athlete who missed out on the podium finish in the Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Akani Simbine, sure has an interesting taste in women he has previously been involved with.

A look at Akani Simbine's track record with beautiful women

Our national sprinter, who has been topping the trending list on social media regarding his recent performance at the Paris 2023 Olympic Games, has had the pick of the most beautiful women in the country, scoring both on and off the track.

Briefly News compiled a list of the beautiful hunnies Simbine has dated and his current wife.

1. Netball player Jo Prins

The 30-year-old athlete was in a romantic relationship with the South African professional netball player Jo Prins in 2019, and he proposed to her in 2021, which later reported that the pair had called it quits.

@Netball_SA also posted about the news of the couple's proposal on their Twitter (X) page in 2021 and wrote:

"Time for some good news! Netballer Jo Prins and sprint sensation Akani Simbine are engaged. Congratulations to this beautiful couple!"

2. TV personality Abigail Visagie

Akani Simbine was also romantically involved with TV personality Abigail Visagie in 2017, and they broke up a year later, according to ZAlebs.

3. His baby mama Chantelle Hermans

In 2019, Simbine also made headlines and became a hot topic after news of him having his first child with another woman named Chantelle Hermans while he was still in a relationship with the netball player Jo Prins.

According to The Citizen, the news of the star fathering a child was leaked by someone close to Akani. Speaking to the publication about the news, the sprinter said:

"My family met with the family of my child’s mother, and as a proud father, I have committed to supporting my son, in line with his various needs and requirements."

4. His wife Teressa

Briefly News reported that Akani Simbine was officially off the market early this year. The star, who has had public relationships, an engagement and break-ups, surprised Mzansi with pictures of his beautiful bride.

On his Instagram page, Akani shared two stunning pictures from his traditional ceremony. One photo showed Akani's bride dressed in traditional attire, and the second showed the happy couple wearing matching purple outfits.

