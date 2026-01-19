Cape Town Woman Proves You Can Start a Side Hustle With R500, SA Reacts

A Cape Town woman demonstrated how a small investment can be used to start a creative side hustle

The viral video showcased a step-by-step process for creating sellable handmade products

Mzansi peeps reacted online, praising the ingenuity and practicality of her approach

A Cape Town woman has inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs after demonstrating how just R500 can be enough to start a small side hustle. In a viral video shared online on 5 January 2026, the stunner showcased a simple yet creative business idea, making fridge magnets from modelling clay.

According to the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @franklyspeakings, the cost of materials is surprisingly low. She used modelling clay priced between R60 and R100, acrylic pens ranging from R50 to R150, gloss clear for R150, strong round magnets at R30, and super glue for R40. These materials, she explained, were sufficient to create sellable products without a significant upfront investment.

In the video, she demonstrated her process step by step. First, she rolled out the clay and created small circular shapes, which she then left to dry for one or two days.

Once the pieces had hardened, she painted them using acrylic pens, adding vibrant designs and finishing touches. Finally, she attached magnets to the back using super glue, transforming the clay pieces into functional and decorative fridge magnets.

Each finished magnet, she noted, could be sold for R50, making the potential profit from a single batch quite promising. The process, she emphasised, was simple enough for beginners to try at home, while still allowing for creativity and personal flair in the designs.

The clip quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised the woman for showing how small investments and creativity can lead to a profitable venture. Many commenters expressed excitement at the idea of starting their own side hustles with minimal costs, while others admired the practicality and ingenuity of using everyday materials to make unique, sellable items.

The social media user @franklyspeakings's demonstration served as a reminder that entrepreneurship doesn’t always require large sums of money, sometimes, all it takes is creativity, a few affordable supplies, and the willingness to turn a small idea into a business.

Mzansi shows interest in CPT woman's side hustle

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s side hustle creation, saying:

Tazzy Gets Debt Free said:

"Girl, this is so cute and wow 😳🥰."

Tiffany Price added:

"I made these magnets from air-dry clay a while back. Still need to perfect it."

Reset2Happiness|Quotes

"Cute idea! Single mum here, love to hear some ideas so we can overcome mountains."

Voice of Lelo commented:

"Great great."

Watch the video below:

