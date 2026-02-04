US Politician Slams South African Government for Expelling Israel’s Ariel Seidman
- One of the United States of America's senior politicians is unhappy with the South African government's decision to expel Israeli diplomat Ariel Seidman
- Seidman was declared persona non grata after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation accused him of insulting President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media
- South Africans in the comments accused the United States of hypocrisy and referred to South Africa's former ambassador to the U.S, Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled from the United States
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — The United States' Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, Tommy Pigott, blasted the South African government for declaring Israeli diplomat Ariel Seidman persona non grata for his remarks against President Cyril Ramaphosa and breaking diplomatic protocol.
Pigott took to social media to post his dissatisfaction with Pretoria's actions on his @StateDeputySpox X account on 4 February 2026. His statements came five days after Seidman was declared persona non grata on 30 January.
Pigott slams the South African government
Pigott said that South Africa's recent decision to expel Seidman is another example of poor policy choices. He added that expelling a diplomat for allegedly calling out the African National Congress's ties to Hamas and other antisemitic radicals prioritizes grievance politics over the good of South Africa and its citizens.
Fallout between South Africa and Israel
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said Seidman launched attacks against Ramaphosa. He was also accused of deliberately failing to inform the government of Israeli officials visiting the country. DIRCO said these actions breached the Vienna Convention.
In response, Israel declared South Africa's ambassador Shaun Edwad Byneveldt persona non grata. However, DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri noted that Byneveldt is the ambassador to the State of Palestine and not Israel. This was because South Africa does not have an embassy in Israel.
King Dalindyebo says he doesn't have to answer to president or premier over Israeli visits, SA split
South Africans roast Pigott
Pigott's comment section received a visit from South Africans who offloaded their feelings about his tweet.
Kananelo said:
"Your inconsistency is laughable. I seem to recall Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of South Africa being expelled from the U.S for less."
Ngoma said:
"The days of the West dictating what's good for South Africans are over. Welcome to the real South Africa. We know what's best for us, and we don't need your voice in our affairs, Tommy."
Sefenefene Mangena asked:
"And how do you explain expelling Rasool? Poor foreign policy by the US?"
Katlego Mdouva Matlou said:
"Everyone who wants to sound relevant mentions our country. Who the heck are you?"
Cheik_Ahamene asked:
"So, good foreign policy relies on whether a country supports Israel or not?"
King Dalindyebo responds to criticism over Israeli visit
In a related article, Briefly News reported that AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo responded to criticism for Israeli officials' visits to the Eastern Cape. He said that he did not have to answer to Ramaphosa or the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane.
Dalindyebo spoke after the Israeli delegation's visit to provincial institutions drew criticism from the government. He said there is no legislation or constitutional premise that forces him to account to the president or the Premier.
