The Presidency said Minister McKenzie’s comments should be seen in the context of his role as a political party leader

McKenzie labelled critics as 'suffering from cow disease,' warning of repercussions for a potential World Cup boycott

Concerns arose over South African nationals' safety amid growing scrutiny of ICE's practices and detainee deaths

The Presidency has distanced itself from comments by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who expressed support for the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

McKenzie called critics 'suffering from cow disease'

McKenzie made the remarks in an interview with SportsBoom.co.za, saying 'Viva ICE!' and signalling agreement with Trump’s immigration approach. He added that South Africa should adopt similar measures.

According to IOL, he dismissed calls for a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States and Mexico. The minister argued that South Africans with visas would face no issues. McKenzie called critics 'suffering from cow disease' and warned of 'severe repercussions for South Africa' if the country chose to boycott, including a potential ban from international football.

Four detainees died in ICE custody in 2026

The comments came amid growing concerns about the safety of South African nationals attending the World Cup, especially given ICE’s controversial practices. At least four detainees died in ICE custody in 2026, including Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026. McKenzie’s remarks followed the arrest of a South African national in the United States for being in the country illegally.

Despite McKenzie’s defence of ICE and assertion that 'we will win the World Cup,' the South African government clarified that his views do not represent official policy. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said McKenzie’s comments should be seen in the context of his role as a political party leader, not as a government minister. He added that the Presidency is not required to respond to statements made in McKenzie’s political capacity.

