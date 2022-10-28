A 24-year-old woman was robbed by a man who posed as a prophet and his accomplice in the Free State

Police are searching for the pair accused of robbery with a firearm and released an identikit on Friday, 28 October

The men allegedly claimed they had information related to the killers of the woman’s mother and lured her

FREE STATE - Police are on the hunt for a man who posed as a prophet and his accomplice who robbed a 24-year-old student. The men allegedly claimed they had information related to the killers of the woman’s mother and lured her into an isolated area.

A self-proclaimed prophet robbed a woman off her cellphone in the Free State. Image: Getty image & Saps

The incident occurred in August, and an identikit was released on Friday, 28 October. Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the men first attempted to ask the woman for directions.

After the victim said, she did not know the area the men were looking for, one of them claimed he was a prophet. According to News24, the men suggested they go to a quiet place to use his mirror and show her who her mother’s killers were.

The self-proclaimed prophet allegedly gave her something to drink before demanding her cellphone. Thakeng said the victim was ordered to pretend to borrow her friend’s cellphones and give them to the men.

She was later dropped nearby her house. A case of robbery with a firearm is being investigated, according to the police report.

The first suspect is dark in complexion, overweight, and about 1,7 metres tall. He was wearing a black shirt, dark blue denim and grey sneakers and appeared in his 50s. The second suspect was light in complexion, 1,7 metres tall, and slender. He was wearing a white cap, red jacket and black tracksuit pants and appeared in his 30s.

Social media users react:

Johann van Heerden said:

“The police should get hold of that mirror; they might just start arresting more murderers.”

Lynn Dinake-Kingston commented:

“Y’all fall for anything man.”

Johan Jacobs-Kraft posted:

“This prophet looks like he does a lot of window shopping.”

Andries Seagodimo wrote:

“Our people never learn.”

Themba Khanyile added:

“A student believing BS.”

