Ace Ncobo and his wife face fraud and money laundering charges related to an R15 million school construction project funded by PetroSA's CSI programme in the Eastern Cape

A forensic investigation revealed substandard work on the Gangatha Secondary School rebuild, with only R5.9 million worth of value delivered out of R13 million allocated

Ncobo stepped down from SuperSport’s Extra Time to protect the broadcaster’s image, insisting on his innocence while the case continues, with the next court date set for 29 May

Ace Ncobo, the Premier Soccer League's General Manager and a former FIFA referee, has stepped down from his analyst role on SuperSport’s Extra Time following fraud and money laundering allegations.

Ace Ncobo announced his resignation to protect SuperSport’s reputation amid R15 million fraud allegations. Image: SuperSport

R15 million CSI funds under scrutiny

Ncobo and his wife, Salome Twaise Ncobo, appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The pair face three counts linked to an R15 million donation from PetroSA, intended for school construction projects in the Eastern Cape.

The funds were part of PetroSA’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme to support underprivileged schools. Ncobo allegedly oversaw the rebuilding of Gangatha Secondary School despite having no formal appointment from the school.

Inferior workmanship and inflated costs

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), PetroSA pledged R13 million for the project in 2008. However, after allegations of irregularities, quantity surveyors found the construction was substandard.

Their inspection revealed the work completed was worth only R5.9 million, including VAT. It would cost nearly R400,000 more to fix the structural defects, the NPA said.

Unregistered entities and money laundering claims

Ncobo is also accused of laundering R15.19 million through various bank accounts. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) found that entities such as Gangatha Projects and Eseswe Projects were not registered.

However, a registered close corporation—Ace Ncobo Development ILE Projects—was listed under Ncobo’s full ownership. The NPA alleges these entities were used to misappropriate funds.

Ace Ncobo and his wife, Salomie, appeared in court over R15 million PetroSA school project scandal. Image: Sunday World

Ncobo resigns from SuperSport role

Maintaining his innocence, Ncobo said he decided to step down to protect the integrity of Extra Time and SuperSport’s reputation.

“The very first thing I did when I stepped out of court was to inform my SuperSport boss that I would immediately cease being part of the show. Innocent as I know I am, I did not want my circumstances to tarnish the programme's credibility.” He explained.

Ncobo, who spent 13 years on the show, thanked viewers for their passionate support, whether in agreement or criticism.

Ncobo granted bail and case postponed

Ncobo was granted bail of R50,000, while his wife was released on R30,000 bail. Their case has been postponed until 29 May for further investigation.

