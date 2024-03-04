Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida celebrated their daughter's birthday online recently

The power couple shared heartfelt posts on their Instagram pages announcing that their child turned five

Many netizens and Celebville wished their daughter a happy birthday in the comment sections

Zakes Bantwini and his wife, Nandi Madida, celebrated their daughter's birthday. Image: Lefty Shivambu, Oupa Bopape

Mzansi's very own power couple, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini, recently celebrated their daughter on social media on her special day.

Nandi and Zakes wish their daughter a happy birthday

The Grammy Award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and his wife Nandi Madida recently gushed over their daughter, who just turned five years old. The stars shared heartfelt posts for their child on her birthday on their Instagram pages.

Nandi wrote:

"Words fail! Happy birthday to the sweetest daughter anyone could ask for. We love you so much! Thanks for bringing calm, peace and joy in our lives. Love you deeply young Queen Nefertiti... oh the places you will go."

See the post below:

Zakes Bantwini wrote:

"You are my angel, and with you, I have learned the true meaning of unconditional love. Happy 5th birthday to my little mermaid @nefertitimadida ❤️❤️ Mommy @nandi_madida loves you but Daddy loves you more."

See the post below:

Netizens wish their daughter a happy birthday

In the comment section, many netizens and Celebville wished their daughter a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

connympya wrote:

"Iyoooh Zakhes, photocopy. Happy birthday to your angel."

buhlemabanga said:

"Ahhh man. Happy birthday princess."

zandiaaaa_mkwanazi responded:

"Happy Birthday, Daddy's Girl."

mamello_mathikge shared:

"Happy and blessed birthday to Princess Nefertiti. Daddy loves you more. Mommy loves you most."

thandisilinda commented:

"Happy birthday, princess ❤️ Enjoy your special day."

motlhalammeeunice mentioned:

"Happy birthday nana. May God bless you with many more years."

debbieswai replied:

"Happy birthday, nana. You're beautiful."

sanelisiwemkhize said:

"Happy birthday, baby girl."

Nandi sends strong message to older generation of celebs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida spoke about the importance of allowing other younger creatives to shine in the entertainment space.

The new presenter for Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 highlighted the importance of established artists not to hog the spotlight.

