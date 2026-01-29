Actor Tshepiso Jeme's character sparks turmoil in Inimba this February when his family relentlessly pursues justice for his death

Jeme's popular character left Inimba fans upset when he got written out of the isiXhosa telenovela

Fans of the TV show commented on the upcoming storyline this week on social media

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'Inimba' February Spoiler: The Mabandlas want justice for Kamva

Source: Twitter

Inimba's fan-favourite character, Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla's family will finally seek justice for him after he was killed by Lwandle.

Actor Tshepiso Jeme, who played Kamva previously, made headlines when he exited the telenovela after his character was killed in a car crash.

Viewers of the TV show demanded that Lwandle Zondo be arrested after he was responsible for the tragic accident.

The TVSA February 2026 teasers reveal that the Mabandla family will find out that Lwandle Zondo (played by Nkanyiso Makhanya) caused the car accident that killed their son Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla (played by Tshepiso Jeme).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Friday, 30 January 2026 teaser confirms that the Mabandla will find out the truth about what happened to Kamva.

The Monday, 2 February 2026 teaser states: " As consequences close in, the Mabandla family demands justice at any cost. Meanwhile, the Zondos realise there is no way to undo what’s already been set in motion."

The Wednesday, 4 February 2026 teaser reveals that Kamva's father, Hlathi (played by Sisa Hewana), will confront those standing in the way of justice.

The Thursday, 5 February 2026, teaser reads: "Two fathers confront the choices that shaped their sons. And a quiet decision shifts the balance of power forever."

The Friday, 6 February 2026 teaser indicates that the Zondos and Mabandlas will face off in the courtroom.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, that the Zondos will gear up to defend their own, which will result in a war between the two families.

Inimba fans react to the upcoming episodes

@Premilla_n responded:

"The Zondos vs Mabandla will be interesting."

@NomfundisoMak wrote:

"Heey angake alinge asidike ke uHlathi. Makamithise uThumeka ukuba ufuna umntana," (We are so tired of Hlathi. He must impregnate Thumeka and move on).

@ThandzMAS said:

"Sounds like Lwandle will win the case."

@itsmrkabini said:

"The Khusela war is getting redundant."

@pschisenga commented:

"I'm tired of the whole Bavumile thing. Just give him to his father so we can rest."

@RealMadamCoco reacted:

"See how annoying this Bavu thing is gonna be. That’s why we said the right thing should have been done in the beginning. DNA confirmation is still pending here."

@prenishia_18 responded:

"Can Hlathi and Thandeka bake a new Likamva and move on? We're tired. Thandeka wanted a baby anyway."

@XRayyyy10 replied:

"Hlathi is slow; he should have given them an ultimatum when they wanted the heart for Qhawe to give Bavu back. It’s his baby, Laz must go adopt his somewhere else, this child has a present father."

'Inimba' February Spoiler: The Mabandlas want justice for Kamva

Source: UGC

Former Scandal! actor Ayanda Daweti Joins Inimba

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African musician and actor Ayanda Daweti had secured a role on Mzansi's popular TV show Inimba.

Daweti, who previously starred on Showmax's Soft Life and eTV's Scandal! opens up about his character.

Viewers of the isiXhosa telenovela recently commented on the show's storyline and characters.

Source: Briefly News