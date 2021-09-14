Actress Nandi Mbatha has been unlucky in love far too many times with yet another devastating heartbreak under her belt

Mbatha was previously romantically linked to NaakMusiq, which ended on upsetting terms after he downplayed their involvement

Nandi took to social media to vent about her current boyfriend in an emotional video and how he cost her R9 000 in damages for her car

Nandi Mbatha has once again been missed by Cupid's love arrow. The actress was recently so full of emotions after an incident with an unnamed partner and took to her Instagram stories to talk about how he has impacted her mental health.

Nandi Mbatha has shared a story about her toxic partner who cost her thousands in damages to her car. Image: @nandii_m

Nandi was previously reported by TimesLive to have been in a relationship with musician NaakMusiq. After things ended, in an interview with MacG he described their relationship as nothing more than a "situationship".

The model has not been the luckiest when it comes to catching the right one and has suffered yet another heartbreak. ZAlebs reports that Nandi's most recent partner managed to bump her car enough times to cost her R9 000 worth in damages.

However, Mbatha says it's not about the car for her. It's about how toxic their relationship was and how he constantly made her out to be the bad guy. In the video Nandi says:

"When you crashed my car multiple times, took it without my permission, I went and paid R9 000 to fix my car from the damages you've done. I've let you drive the car but I'm the bad person. And that's not even about the car. When you were down and out I was there for you. When I'm down and out, you're nowhere to be found. And you make me do some things I don't even wanna do."

Mbatha continued in a teary voice to say that her current man has negatively impacted her mental health. Nandi said:

"Like guys can you imagine someone drives you off the rails and makes your mental health worse, yet you're the bad person."

Nandi Mbatha is moving on after a reported break-up from muso Tellaman

Late in 2019, Briefly News reported that Nandi Mbatha and Tellaman were dominant as one of the hottest 'it' couples in Mzansi. Sadly, their romance didn't work out and the couple decided to go their separate ways. Nandi didn't let the grass grow beneath her feet and already found herself a new man to boo up to.

The actress is reported by OKMzansi to be dating a 24-year-old junior creative at Quiteria Atelier. His name is Mpho Motsi and he confirmed their romance to Sunday Sun. Nandi is one of the designer brand's ambassadors.

Here's what Mpho has to say about his relationship with the actress:

"Nandi and I are dating. Who she dated before is none of my business. We’re professionals and know how to separate work and private life."

