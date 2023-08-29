Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene clapped back to criticism over champagne-popping at a women's event

The Johannesburg Road Agency organised the event to celebrate women working in the transport industry

South Africans are unimpressed with Kunene's explanation that he spent his own money to buy the alcohol

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has hit back at the criticism after he popped French champagne at the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) women's event.

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene responded to allegations that the city spent money on expensive champagne. Images: Lucky Nxumalo & @LeahK28/Twitter (Screenshot)

Source: Getty Images

Kenny Kunene caught on camera popping champagne

This comes after a video of Kunene speaking to a crowd of women and telling them that they are going to sip on French champagne Moët & Chandon in celebration.

DA Johannesburg chief whip Leah Knott shared the video, called out the municipality and said the leaders are a "drunken joke."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kenny Kunene says he spent his own money

Responding to the claim that the City of Joburg spent taxpayers' money on alcohol, the former self-proclaimed "Sushi King" said the video shared on social media was taken out of context, reports TimesLIVE.

Kunene slammed Leah for misleading the public and said the champagne and Hennessy bottles were bought with his money. The Transport MMC added that the event was organised to honour women working in the transport industry.

He added that the City of Joburg only spent money on food, and the venue they used was the Metrobus Academy Centre. He said he paid for additional expenses such as entertainment and decor.

“I paid for the entertainment and got couches so those who are tired of sitting at the round tables can relax. I declared these things before the event started. I am unapologetic for celebrating the people who are not celebrated," said Kunene.

South Africans react to Kenny Kunene splurging on JRA event

@NkolisoYeko_NY said:

"We don’t need such arrogant, self-serving individuals in the positions of people’s service. With our beautiful city of Joburg dilapidating at the speed of light, the so-called “leaders” are arrogantly showing their so-called “my money”. It’s inconceivable, to say the least."

@FsTebza said:

"When you have a Sushi King as an MMC "

@locke9_locke said:

"Splurging money on French champagne and Hennessy brandy at a function is just plain wrong. I hope Kenny Kunene realize that in the areas where PA are popular, unemployment, crime and drug abuse are very rampant, and it's a daily struggle for most just to put bread on the table. No!"

@MakuntleT said:

"It's his money."

@willdav49462260 said:

"Probably corrupt stolen money, so it makes no difference."

@matome_07 said:

"This country is a joke, how do you have clowns like this in a leadership position."

Athol Trollip criticises Kenny Kunene’s flashy behaviour

Briefly News previously reported that Athol Trollip, the chairman of ActionSA Eastern Cape, has added his voice to the growing number of people expressing their views on a video of Kenny Kunene endorsing a liquor store in Johannesburg.

Trollip criticised the actions of the politician and businessman, describing them as "disgustingly out of touch", reported TimesLIVE.

Recently, Kunene sparked a conversation by sharing a TikTok video where he appears to be placing an extravagant order for expensive beverages at Boulevard Cellars in Rivonia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News