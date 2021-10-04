Brecken Merrill is the new sensation on the screens, and fans cannot get enough of his undeniable charm and sense of humour. While he still has a long way to go and so much to accomplish in the acting scene, he would easily pass for the best child actor in Hollywood. So, how about unveiling unknown details about the celebrated actor.

Brecken Merrill: age, parents, salary, career, Yellowstone, profiles, worth.

Source: Instagram

Brecken Merrill made his debut in acting in 2018 when he featured as Tate Dutton in Paramount Network's Yellowstone. His undeniable charm stole the hearts of most views, and the show became a great success. With three seasons out so far, his curiosity and talent have earned him and the show a legion of fans. Some wish to know more about him and his background. Therefore, his biography unpacks those details and more.

Brecken Merrill's profile summary

Full name: Brecken Merrill

Brecken Merrill Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th June 2008

20th June 2008 Age: 13 years

13 years Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Face colour: Fair

Fair Height in inches: 4 ft 8 inches

4 ft 8 inches Height in cm: 142 cm

142 cm Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Siblings: Karis and Seren

Karis and Seren Profession: Actor and model

Actor and model TV shows and movies: Yellowstone (2018), We All Got Up to Dance

(2018), Marital status: Single

Single Instagram: breckenmerrill

Brecken Merrill's biography

At the tender age of thirteen, Brecken has achieved so much and is living the life of his dreams. He recently joined a performing arts school; hence, there is so much hope for his future in acting. How about checking out his biography for more answers and details about his life?

Brecken Merrill's age

How old is Brecken Merrill? He was born on 20th June 2008 in the United States of America. The talented actor turned thirteen in June 2021.

Brecken Merrill's parents

He is the middle child in a family of three kids. He has an elder sister, Karis Merrill, a talented actress, singer and model, and his younger sibling is called Seren. Karis influenced his passion for acting. Despite giving birth to upcoming stars, their parents live a private life and hide their identities. Nonetheless, they are very supportive of their kids' ambition and pursuit of their dreams.

Even though his parents' identities are still a mystery, the actor has posted several photos of Brecken Merrill's dad.

Brecken Merrill's career

Brecken made his debut in the acting scene as a child actor in 2018. He featured as Tate Dutton, one of the main characters in the hit TV series Yellowstone. The show aired on Paramount Network in 2018, and it was an instant success. It has three seasons so far, and the fourth will air in November 2021.

Merrill has also featured in the pre-production of We All Got Up to Dance as Emmett LeClair, the main character. Apart from his admirable and promising acting career, he is also a model, represented by Paloma Model & Talent. Due to his busy schedule, he used to be homeschooled.

Brecken Merrill in Yellowstone

Brecken Merrill and fellow Yellowstone cast members during a shoot. Photo: @Kevin Costner Italian Fan Club

Source: Facebook

His feature in Yellowstone thrust him into stardom as one of the most talented Hollywood child actors. In the series, he stars as young Tate Dutton, and his on-screen dad is Luke Grimes. He shares the set with veteran actors like Neal McDonough, Josh Holloway and Kevin Costner.

The actor's profound chemistry with Kevin Costner has fans stopping to ask, is Brecken Merrill related to Kevin Costner? While some might assume they are related by blood, that might not be the case. In the show, Kevin Costner is the actor's grandfather who would do anything to protect him.

Brecken Merrill's salary

On average, a child actor makes $17.49 an hour from acting in the USA. However, due to schooling, a child actor can act for a limited number of hours. The same case applies to Brecken. Even though it is unclear how much he earns from acting, judging from Kevin Costner’s rate of $500,000 per episode, it is a no brainer that Brecken makes a dime.

Brecken Merrill's net worth

With two TV shows to his name, it is evident that Merrill's net worth is a significant figure. Some speculate it could be in the hundred-dollar category.

Brecken Merrill's Instagram

The multi-talented child actor is active on Instagram. He has a massive following of more than 30,000 people and refers to himself as a smart-mouthed kid. Snippets of his Instagram posts, which his mum manages, depict his love for pets. He also shares pictures of scenes from Yellowstone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Details of Brecken Merrill's family might be unclear. However, these are frequently asked questions whose answers might clear any doubts about the child actor. They also address the confusion fans have about his role on Yellowstone.

What has Brecken Merrill played in?

Brecken Merrill Yellowstone season 3. Photo: @yellowstonetvfans

Source: Facebook

So far, he has featured in two projects, Paramount Network's Yellowstone and We All Got Up to Dance. The fourth season of Yellowstone airs on 7th November 2021. You might want to check it out.

Will Tate be in season 4 of Yellowstone?

In August 2021, the child actor shared a post on his Instagram account claiming he was going back to school. In the post, he mentioned he had wrapped up filming for season 4 of Yellowstone and would be attending a brand new learning program, a performing arts school, alongside his sister. So, yes, he will be in season 4 of Yellowstone.

Who is the kid on Yellowstone?

Brecken Merrill features as the Tate Dutton, the young cowboy in training in Yellowstone. He is Monic and Kayce's defiant son. Tate is also Kevin Costner's curious grandson.

Is Brecken Merrill Kevin Costner's real grandson?

His profound chemistry with Kevin Costner depicts a relationship that goes beyond the screen. Therefore, most people presume they could be related by blood. It is unclear whether that is true since not much is known about Tate Dutton's family apart from his two sisters.

Brecken Merrill recently revealed he had joined a performing arts school. This is a positive move in his acting journey as it will better his skills in acting. It is also a sign that you should expect more from him.

