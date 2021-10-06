No Game No Life Season 2 - Everything you need to know about the hit series

If you are looking for the best anime series on Netflix to watch, you have most likely gotten No Game No Life recommendations. It is one of the most exciting anime series, thanks to its twisted plot. The No Game No Life season 2 is yet to be released, and fans cannot help but question why it is not brewing yet. So what is the holdup? Please keep reading to determine everything about the second season, including its release date.

Make no mistake; No Game No Life is one of the best anime series to binge-watch on Netflix. However, rumors about this cancellation have thrown fans off who seem disappointed about these reports. So, will there be No Game No Life season 2? This is the question fans of the series want to know. Find out the answer in this read!

No Game No Life anime series

The blockbuster is a Japanese adaptation of the light novel series of the same name by Yu Kamiya. The novel began in 2012 and gained popularity due to its thrilling storyline, excellent soundtrack, and twisted plot that keeps fans on their toes.

Kamiya, the author, and his wife Mashiro Hiiragi decided to adapt it to a manga series in 2013. Shortly after that, Madhouse, a famous Japanese animation studio, produced its adaptation. The story focuses on the lives of two step-siblings, Shiro and Sora, who, alongside some unbeatable gamers, go on a quest of finding and defeating the god of games and take over his throne.

On their journey, they encounter a god named Tet who challenges them to a game of chess and surprisingly, they scoop the win. Tet offers to take them to a world known as Disboard as a reward for their victory. They do not take time to think more about the offer, and behold; this is the start of their problems.

The series features multiple talented actors and actresses. Some of the most famous No Game No Life cast of season one are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sora

Ai Kayano as Shiro

Yoko Hikasa as Staphanie Dola

Caitlynn French as Shiro

Scott Gibbs as Sora

Sara Ornelas as Staphanie Dola

Yuka Iguchi as Chlammy Zell

Kara Greenberg as Kurami

Christina Stroup as Fil Nivalem

Mamiko Noto as Fiel Nirvalen

Yukari Tamura as Jibril

Amelia Fischer as Jibril

Rie Kugimiya as Tet

John Swasey as Ino Hatsue

Mugihito as Ino Hatsuse

Kira Vincent-Davis as Ino Hatsue

Josh Morrison as The Foolish King

Luke Patterson as Aristocrat Pimp Hat

Miyuki Sawashiro as Izuna Hatsuse

No Game No Life season 1

The first season of this hit anime series aired in April 2014. Fans were entertained with twelve episodes of reclusive gamers testing their consummate gaming skills against formidable competitors like werebeasts.

However, fans were left at a massive cliffhanger and have been flooding online with the million-dollar question, is there a season 2 to No Game No Life? Unfortunately, the possibility of fans enjoying a second season is still in question because Madhouse is yet to release its official release date. Additionally, there have been reports that the show was cancelled.

Why was No Game No Life cancelled?

The show was supposedly cancelled due to plagiarism. According to The Storify News Times, Kamiya, the original author, had plagiarized the works of other artists. After the reports surfaced, Kamiya allegedly apologized to the artists and even reimbursed them.

So is No Game No Life over? Most fans do not believe it is because Madhouse is yet to announce its cancellation. But, again, fans think season one made huge sales, which will not deter Madhouse from producing a second season.

So when is No Game No Life season 2 release date on Netflix? Since, at the moment, Madhouse is yet to announce anything about a second season, it is hard to state for sure its release date. Additionally, it is hard to mention the No Game No Life season 2 cast.

However, should the day come when Madhouse announces the release of season two, fans expect more plot twists than in season one. Similarly, they expect the season to start where it stopped when Sora and Shiro move to conquer dhampir and sirens.

No Game No Life season 2 was reportedly cancelled due to plagiarism reports. However, since Madhouse is yet to make an official statement about this, fans have brushed it off and seem hopeful about a second season. Until Madhouse confirms this, fans continue to speculate of what the second season holds in store.

