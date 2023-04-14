Penny Penny is allegedly demanding payment from SeMamo Productions, the production company that produced his reality show Papa Penny Ahee

Sources said the payment demands are the reason why Penny Penny's show couldn't continue and ended after season four

The musician blasted SeMamo Production, claiming that his family had also not been paid for appearing on Papa Penny Ahee

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Penny Penny, popularly known as Papa Penny, is allegedly at odds with the production company behind his hit reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee. The musician demanded that SeMamo Productions pay him what they owed him.

Papa Penny was allegedly not paid enough for 'Papa Penny Ahee.' Image: @realyoungafricansa

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny Ahee was popular among Mzansi because the reality TV star and his family lived realistically on screen. It drew a large audience, and many people were disappointed when it was cancelled after four seasons, reported ZAlebs.

The reason why Papa Penny Ahee was cancelled

According to Zimoja Lezinto, Season 5 of the show was cancelled because Papa Penny demanded a large salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sources said Papa Penny and the production company SeMamo Productions couldn't come to an agreement because he wanted more money, which caused conflict behind the scenes.

“He also wanted money to go directly to his account, which was high risk because it meant production would need to ask him for funds for the running of the show and that’s not practical. So, they had to part ways.”

Papa Penny demands more money from SeMamo Productions for

In an interview with Zimoja Lezinto, Papa Penny revealed that the production company owes him money. He claimed that his family had not been paid until Season 3. His mother, who appeared on the reality show, died without being paid.

Papa Penny stated that he only wanted the production team to do the right thing and pay him well because they robbed him even when they did pay him.

"They paid me R300 000 for season one and the same for season two. Then we negotiated that they give me R400 000 for seasons three and four. They did not include money for my VAT and when my auditor realised that I approached them to pay the VAT because I was unaware that it was not included, they refused.”

Unathi Nkayi’s salary at Kaya FM causes a stir, Mzansi thinks it was too much: “That’s my 3 Months’ salary”

In other news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi earned a good salary at Kaya FM. Reports about how much she was earning have split Mzansi Twitter users.

Unathi's Kaya FM gig ended unexpectedly after she had a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo. The news about their beef charted Twitter trends and hogged headlines as people shared their thoughts on the matter.

Months after Unathi's exit from Kaya FM, the popular online news page MDN News revealed how much the star took home every month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News