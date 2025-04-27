Talented singer Chloe Bailey reveals why she is in South Africa after sharing pictures of her trip on Instagram

The actress previously posted pictures of herself at a game drive and a view of Cape Town, South African

Social media users, and friends of Bailey took to her Instagram post to congratulate her on her latest gig in Mzansi

US actress and singer Chloe Bailey shares why she's in South Africa. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, who recently shared pictures of her trip to South Africa says she's in the country to film a movie.

Bailey previously made headlines when she visited Nigeria to see Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, shared pictures with stunning views.

The talented actress revealed on her Instagram account on Saturday, 26 April that she's been filming a movie in South Africa for two months and she just wrapped.

Bailey adds that she put a lot of love, blood, sweat, and tears into her latest character and she can’t wait to tell her fans all about it.

Social media reacts to Chloe's post

Travisingram444 said:

"I am super, duper proud of you Chloe Bailey."

TheClosetRatche said:

"Ahhh I knew you had to be getting a bag out there! Lol cool."

LindsayAlice replied:

"The love and tenderness in that forehead kiss."

Musician Arystar wrote:

"I am so proud of you baby."

Chloe Bailey's sister, Hailey replied:

"Congrats sister!"

YasenonTV said:

"I'm so proud of you! A hard-working baddie."

Serenaapagae wrote:

"I can't wait to watch! Congratulations beautiful!"

Toxicaddiction replied:

"Congrats babes, but we want another album."

chxlove wrote:

"Congratulations Chlöe. I am so proud of you. I can’t wait to see the movie."

WarrenEgypt said:

"My little star!! If only y'all knew how much she brings to herself on set! The best to work with. Prada you friend!"

Argentina13 replied:

"I can’t wait to stream them on the big screen!"

BecauseofGod wrote:

I am happy for you Chloe. My prayers are with you always. That your limit is endless."

Arnes.Rs responded:

"Proud of you Queen! Keep doing big things!"

Iamfabulous10 said:

These people are still together. She’s defintely feeling on top of the world."

TrinWuzHere replied:

"Congratssss Chloe. I'm so happy for you."

Lynnb responded:

"Yass. The talented queen. Booked, busy and blessed."

TinandFeminine said:

"Imagine people thought you wanted to be in Africa for play play."

BecauseofGod said:

"I am very, very proud of you."

LuvlyTrish wrote:

"She’s always glowing when she’s in Africa. Your skin looks immaculate!"

BeyxKelly wrote:

"Congratulations Chloe. I love seeing you in movies."

US actress and singer Chloe Bailey shares why she's in South Africa. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

