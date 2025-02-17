American singer and actress Chloe Bailey found herself trending on social media regarding her relationship with Burna Boy

The American star and her Nigerian boyfriend have been a hot topic online since videos of them arriving in Naija went viral

Many netizens had a lot to say about the two high-profile stars’ relationship, with some claiming that this is just a PR stunt

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's relationship caused a buzz online. Image: Jesse Grant/Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Love is in the air for the American singer and actress Chloe Bailey as her new love relationship with the award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy became a hot topic on social media.

Recently, some South Africans weren’t impressed with the 26-year-old actress’ mjolo with the musician whose SA concert was cancelled due to low ticket sales, as some claimed they aren’t compatible.

The Twitter (X) troll Chris Excel earlier shared his opinion regarding the couple's relationship on his social media page, claiming that Bailey’s friends and family were probably gossiping about her and the decision she made to date Burna Boy.

This was after netizens roasted Burna Boy’s yard and car collection. The post reads:

“I’m sure Chloe’s friends and family are gossiping about her for this decision she took.”

Netizens weigh in on Chloe and Burna boy’s relationship

Ever since they went public with their relationship, many social media users had a lot to say about it, and others felt like it was too good to be true as they sensed that this was all a PR stunt. Here’s what they had to say:

@chineduokoli_ wrote:

“Everybody wants to be with a Nigerian man. We don’t know what God put in us that makes us stand out.”

@nigerianoise responded:

“Ask your women. They never want to leave when they have tasted us, we had to chase them away!”

@Sbusiso_Rza replied:

“Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's supposed romance seems like a classic PR stunt to me. I mean, think about it - they're both high-profile artists, and this "relationship" is getting them a ton of attention. It's a clever move, but let's not forget that Hollywood has been using this tactic for years to boost careers and stay relevant.”

@DazylingQueeen said:

“Her name must be trending in the family WhatsApp group.”

@LukheleMelvin commented:

“Horrible decision... She will never recover from this even the church won't save her only Limpopo gents can rescue her now!”

