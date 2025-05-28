Presley Chweneyagae suddenly passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, leaving the nation in mourning

Presley Chweneyagae's family has reflected on the late actor's last full day alive and shared an update on how his wife and mother are coping following his passing

Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane also shared a video of his last interaction with Presley Chweneyagae

As Mzansi continues to reel from the sudden death of Presley Chweneyagae, his family has given an update on his wife and mother. The beloved actor passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, plunging South Africa into mourning.

The Cobrizi actor’s sudden passing sparked suspicion, but his family came out on Wednesday, 28 May and shared Presley Chweneyagae’s cause of death.

Presley Chweneyagae’s family shares update on wife and mother

In an interview with Newzroom 405 reporter Nqobile Madlala on Tuesday, 27 May, family spokesperson Muziwakhe Sigudla gave an update on Presley Chweneyagae’s wife and mother.

The family spokesperson shared that while Presley Chweneyagae’s wife and mother are in good health, they’re still coming to terms with the death of the beloved actor.

“Well, the wife is very devastated. You know how it is to lose the husband, not only the husband, the father of your kids and somebody that they've been with for many years together, so it's devastating. The mother is in good health, yes, but is very, very devastated about the loss of the son. I think like everybody, all of us in the country, we are mourning because we've lost not just for me as a brother or a friend, a colleague, but somebody who's an icon, who's a hero who has made so much contribution in South Africa. Somebody who has brought the first Oscar in the country,” Muziwakhe Sigudla said.

Sigudla shared that Presley Chweneyagae was scheduled to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in July.

Presley Chweneyagae’s family recalls his last full day alive

The family spokesperson shared that they had spent time with Presley Chweneyagae a day before his passing, and he’d not shown any signs of illness.

“We had time with him yesterday; he had not any he had not had any signs that things like this could happen,” the family spokesperson added.

Muziwakhe Sigudla emphasised that Presley Chweneyagae was healthy and never struggled with illness.

“He has never struggled, he's been a very healthy person, he's been doing well, and then we're with him yesterday, so it's quite shocking that this has happened, that the way it has actually happened,” he added.

Meshack Mavuso Magabane shares Presley Chweneyagae's final video

Meanwhile, fellow actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane also shared his last interaction with Presley Chweneyagae on Saturday, 24 May 2025.

Briefly News reports that Meshack Mavuso Magabane took to his Instagram account and shared a video of his last moments with Presley Chweneyagae.

In the caption, Magabane revealed that he was with Chweneyagae at the State Theatre. The Smoke and Mirrors star added that he couldn’t believe that Chweneyagae was gone because he was so happy last Saturday.

