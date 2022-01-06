Mpumi Somandla Survives Car Crash, Advises Mzansi Peeps to Drive Carefully

Singer Mpumi Somandla has revealed that she survived a nasty car crash a few days ago and advised Mzansi peeps to be careful on the roads

The vocalist posted a video which was filmed shortly after the accident occurred at the crash scene

The star's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans said they're glad the star escaped unharmed during the accident

Mpumi Somandla survived a car crash recently. The singer escaped unharmed after the car she was travelling was involved in an accident a few days ago.

The vocalist, who has worked with artists such as Professor, TNS and Heavy K, took to Instagram and posted a video of the crash scene. Metro police had also arrived at the scene at the time the clip was filmed.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mpumi, real name Nompumelelo Mzobe, captioned her post:

"Drive carefully out there guys! Thank God we are all safe."

The star's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to react to her post.

andiswamat said:

"Awu so sorry Mpums. Hope everyone is safe."

glean_modilim wrote:

"We thank God for your life honey."

lindough_rsa commented:

"I’m glad you safe, Sis."

zanelepotelwa said:

"So glad you’re okay. I’m so sorry bae."

omphilepjanic wrote:

"Thanks God you are well and safe Mpumi."

candytsamandebele.za added:

"Let’s thank God for your safety, as we can always replace the material things."

Blxckie thankful to be alive after car accident

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Blxckie took to social media recently to share that he missed a gig in Durban after he was involved in a car accident while on his way to catch a flight in Johannesburg.

The rapper luckily escaped unharmed when the car he was travelling in veered off the road after a punctured tyre. He shared that he couldn't travel to Durban to perform after the accident because he couldn't find alternative means of transport after missing his flight.

According to ZAlebs, the star and his crew were in Bloemfontein when the incident happened. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared pics of the car and the statement the artist released following the accident.

