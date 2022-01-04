Blxckie Thankful to Be Alive After Car Accident: Rapper Misses Gig in Durban

Mzansi rapper Blxckie recently shared that he was involved in a car accident that saw him miss a gig in Durban

The star was on his way to catch a flight in Johannesburg when the car he was travelling in veered off the road after a tyre puncture

Peeps shared that this is not the first time that the artist has been involved in a car accident and assumed that his ancestors are trying to tell him something

Blxckie took to social media recently to share that he missed a gig in Durban after he was involved in a car accident while on his way to catch a flight in Johannesburg.

Blxckie has shared that he was involved in a car accident. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The rapper luckily escaped unharmed when the car he was travelling in veered off the road after a punctured tryre. He shared that he couldn't travel to Durban to perform after the accident because he couldn't find alternative means of transport after missing his flight.

According to ZAlebs, the star and his crew were in Bloemfontein when the incident happened. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared pics of the car and the statement the artist released following the accident.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions after hearing about Blxckie's unfortunate accident. @Lu_Mhlongo said:

"Glad he's safe."

@NothileMaZondi wrote:

"This isn’t the first time Blxckie has been involved in an accident. Maybe his ancestors are trying to talk to him."

@KevinkhoZA_ commented:

"Into zabantu. Good to see he's okay."

@kgotso_pedi said:

"Bloem still has an operating airport, Bafethu. Hopefully the road manager will do better in the future."

@Maphela_Moekets added:

"Not always easy to get a flight to Durban from Bloem, sometime times you'll need to fly to JHB first."

Blxckie crowned Mzansi's best MC

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is Mzansi's Hottest MC, according to MTV Base's hip-hop panel. The rapper was crowned 2021's king of rap in the country.

The star beat the likes of Big Zulu, Nasty C, A-Reece and Costa Titch who were all in the Top 10 of the Hottest MCs locally. MTV Base dropped the list in a 2-part special which aired on 3 and 4 December last year.

The likes of AKA, Kwesta, and Cassper Nyovest did not make it to the Top 10 even though they dropped hip-hop projects this year. The only female rapper who made the list was Dee Koala, who took the Number 10 spot.

