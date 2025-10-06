The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has made a ruling regarding King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's recognition as Zulu monarch

In December 2023, the Gauteng High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa was unlawful in crowning King Misuzulu

The SCA dismissed the high court's ruling, which was made after an application was brought forward by Prince Simakade Zulu

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of King Misuzulu was not unlawful. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Tetra Images

FREE STATE – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s favour, setting aside a high court ruling in connection with the AmaZulu King.

In December 2023, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ramaphosa’s crowning and recognition of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were unlawful and invalid. Judge Norman Davis then ordered the president to act in accordance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and appoint an investigative committee at the time.

The committee was to probe allegations that the identification process of Misuzulu was not conducted in terms of customary laws and customs.

Ramaphosa successfully appeals high court ruling

In an application heard at the second-highest court of appeal in the country in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa successfully appealed the December 2023 judgment. The SCA dismissed Prince Simakade Zulu’s initial application with costs, confirming King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's recognition as lawful under Zulu customs.

