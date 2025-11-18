Tokollo Tshabalala delivered his first major live performance at the sold-out ‘Kwaito in Symphony’ concert

He performed orchestral versions of Mandoza classics including 'Nkalakatha'

Hours later he posted the electrifying stage footage on Instagram, declaring “Kwaito lives. The legacy moves”

Mandoza's son Tokollo Tshabalala performed at a Kwaito event.

The 'Kwaito in Symphony' concert unfolded on November 16, 2025, at the State Theatre in Pretoria, transforming the iconic kwaito genre into a symphonic spectacle with live orchestra backing.

Organised by the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), which faced allegations of fraud, and the National Arts Council, the event aimed to archive and elevate kwaito's cultural footprint through collaborations between original artists and classical ensembles.

Performers included veterans like Zola 7, but the spotlight fell on emerging talents carrying the torch, including Tshabalala's set, which clocked in at 20 minutes and featured string sections amplifying the bass-heavy rhythms of 1990s anthems.

Tshabalala's set revives Mandoza's catalogue

During his segment, Tokollo Tshabalala, performing under the moniker SOL (Son of Legend), rendered faithful yet elevated versions of his father's staples. Nkalakatha, Mandoza's 2000 breakthrough single that topped SA charts for 12 weeks, opened the set with Tshabalala's vocals layered over violin swells and percussion. He followed with Tsotsi, a 2001 track from the album of the same name, and closed on God of Nations, drawing audible cheers from the crowd.

Tshabalala, named after his father's late friend and cousin Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala, trained vocally at the University of Pretoria's music program, where he focused on fusion genres. His performance followed two years of private rehearsals with the orchestra, funded partly by a R100,000 SAMRO grant awarded in March 2025. Event coordinators reported a 30% spike in post-show streams for Mandoza's catalog on Spotify, hitting 150,000 plays overnight.

Tokollo's post on Instagram:

Comments reflect fan support for legacy push

Responses to the post highlighted communal pride in the Tshabalala lineage, with users directly tying the performance to Mandoza's enduring influence. Tshepo Benn gave a nod to Mandoza's clan name writing:

"Mshengu."

Matyani Ngxongwana affirmed Tshabalala's "Son of Legend" title, declaring:

"SOL."

Superr Neyyy referenced Mandoza's signature chant, exclaiming:

"Mate waka!"

Luhle N. Ndaba added a colloquial hype that aligned with the post's triumphant tone:

"Yey wena sarn."

Background ties performance to family history

Mandoza, born Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala in 1978, rose as kwaito's frontline figure after his 1996 debut with Chiskop, but true fame hit with Nkalakatha in 2000. The track, produced by Gabzy, sold over 100,000 units and earned a SAMA for Best Kwaito Album.

Mandoza passed away in 2020, at age 42 from complications related to pharyngeal cancer, leaving a void in the genre that 'Kwaito in Symphony' seeks to address through archival events. Tokollo, the eldest of three sons, grew up in Midrand amid his father's tours, attending performances from the age of five.

Tokollo Tshabalala attended his father's performances from age five.

