A group of men left many online users in laughter after they were seen trying to remove a snake from a pond

The video went viral, generating over 2.2 million views along with thousands of likes and many comments

The gentlemen amused social media users as they cracked jokes in the comments section

A group of men became the laughingstock on social media in a viral video making rounds on the internet.

A viral video involves a group of men trying to pull a snake out of a pond. Image: Ian Smit

Men try removing a snake from the water

The footage shared by Ian Smit on Facebook shows five men standing near a pond. One of the gentlemen had a stick in his hand, trying to remove the snake from the water. As the video continued, one of the men grabbed the snake and tried to pull it out, but the snake resisted.

The other men chimed in and got hold of the snake. They tried pulling it out simultaneously but fell to the ground, leaving many people in laughter on social media. The clip gathered over 2.2 million viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Netizens are in stitches

The video of the gentlemen entertained many people on the internet as they poked fun at the men while others simply laughed it off in the comments section.

Pierre Le Roux said:

"So funny bud."

Lance Naik cracked a joke, saying:

"Yasis, after a few Brandy's and coke, anything is possible."

Nichodimas Lopang Cooper added:

"Jeez the guys can run."

Bennie Booysen wrote:

"When that guy screamed "Heyyy!!! ", then they rolled.."

Anne-Marie Coetzee shared:

"I am laughing now, but I would have run in reverse."

Brad Zeeq Afrika commented:

"Jirre me and the cameraman laugh the same tune.. That one screaming Heyy almost made me pee in my pants."

