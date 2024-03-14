A young woman has gone viral on social media after she showcased how she jumps onto furniture and twerks

The video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

The lady's clip amused people as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts

A young lady entertained online users with her dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video.

A young lady shared a video on TikTok of her jumping on furniture and twerking. Image: @michellejohnsa

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her dance moves

The footage posted by @michellejohnsa on the video platform has generated over 1.3 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. In the clip, the young lady can be seen jumping on a furniture as she shows off her twerk moves. As the clip continued, the woman unveiled her other dance moves.

The clip of the woman left many people in the comments laughing as her hilarious twerk moves amused them.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's clip

The woman's dance moves amused the online community as they flooded her comments section, saying:

Montlenyane said:

"It wasn’t her first time doing that on the room divider."

IronSon_David added:

"They way you climbed on that room divider, you can tell it's not your first time."

Munku commented:

"The room divider didn't disappoint."

Njabulo was amused by the woman's clip, adding:

"I'm dead, this is the funniest video I have seen today!!!"

Halle Berry simply said:

"Yoh spider woman."

Women serenade and twerk for handre pollard in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTok video that's become the talk of the town; two women delivered an extraordinary serenade and twerking performance for South African rugby star Handre Pollard.

The duo's captivating display left the people of Mzansi both amazed and thoroughly entertained. The video was uploaded by @lady_immy, who praised Pollard for a stellar performance during the quarter-final match. The video showcases the women singing and dancing with remarkable enthusiasm as they praise Pollard while he is conducting an interview.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News