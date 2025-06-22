Mamelodi Sundowns stumbled to their first defeat at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup against Borussia Dortmund, which put their chances of qualifying to the next round into doubt

The Premier Soccer League giants will face Brazilian side Fluminense in their last group game, and need a win to secure a place in the Round of 16

Sport journalist and football analyst, Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News dropped his suggestion about the Pretoria giants' chances of booking a place in the knockout phase

Mamelodi Sundowns have played two matches at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup and have won one and lost one so far.

The Brazilians won their first group game against Ulsan Hyundai, before losing narrowly to Borussia Dortmund in their second fixture over the weekend.

Miguel Cardoso’s side are on three points and are third in the standings in Group F. They need a win against Fluminense to secure a place in the next round.

What are Sundowns' chances?

In an interview with Briefly News, Uche Anuma discussed Sundowns' chances of securing a place in the next round.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have made Africa proud so far in the tournament, but they are in a difficult position in their group at this point,” he said.

“They still have a big chance of qualifying for the next round if they put in the same energy they did against Dortmund.

“The chances are low, to be realistic, and on paper, Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund are favourites to qualify from Group F as they both need one point to secure their place.

“Dortmund are almost certain to get all three points against Ulsan HD, which has now condemned Sundowns to get a win against Fluminense at all costs if they want to qualify.”

