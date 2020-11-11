VUT late application 2022: dates, courses, forms, fees, prospectus, contacts

Have you ever been ticking through a to-do list, only to realize you are late to complete a very important task? When it comes to submitting a college appeal, there is a different sort of fear attached to forgetting about a deadline. However, is there hope for students considering VUT late applications.

Vaal University of Technology logo.

College candidates miss deadlines for various reasons. Unforeseen circumstances such as family emergencies may come up. In the past, late applications have been considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. VUT's late application prospectus may call the admission office and ask if they still have a chance.

VUT online application

Vaal University of Technology is a tertiary institution in South Africa. It attracts students locally as well as internationally. The school is one of the largest universities of Technology with an estimated enrollment of about 21,000 students yearly.

How does one apply online at VUT late application? You first have to meet the admission requirements based on the course that you are applying for. Additionally, ensure that you match your course with the choice of campus.

The next step is to fill out the request form available online by visiting their official website. Ensure that you have your identification number if you are a South African prospect and your passport number if you are an international student.

VUT late application dates

As is the norm, the institution encourages undergraduate students to apply online or paper-based as soon as possible for each academic year. This year, the registrations for the academic year 2023 are still open.

All qualified applicants are required to submit their forms by 30 September 2022. Therefore, there are no VUT late application 2022 dates since the process is still ongoing.

VUT late application status check

Vaal University education block.

Normally, an official response is sent to every candidate stating the result of their request. For all successful candidates, detailed information on how to go about their registration is also made available to them.

As a candidate, you can now monitor your request status. In case you do not get any response after the deadline, the following are the steps that you can take to get your late registration status:

Visit their official website.

You will be required to input either your passport or identification number.

Then, click on the "search" button.

Vaal University of Technology request form

The institution offers two ways in which prospective undergraduates can make their appeal, online and paper-based requests. There are separate forms for local and international students. Simply, visit the website and select the exact form you require from the options available.

VUT contact details for applications

Vaal University students in class.

In case you have any other questions or want to learn more about late appeals at the institution, you can download the general Vaal University of Technology prospectus. Additionally, you can contact them using the information given below.

Vanderbijlpark Campus

Physical address: Andries Potgieter Blvd, Private Bag X021, Vanderbijlpark, 1900, Gauteng, South Africa

Phone number: +27 (0)16 950 9000

Admission Enquiries: +27 (0)16 950 9999

International Students: +27 (0)16 950 9578, +27 (0)16 950 9946 / 9781 / 9364

E-mail: reception@vut.ac.za

Frequently asked questions

Below are some of the frequently asked questions about Vaal University of Technology on the web today.

1. Does VUT accept late applications?

The management of the Vaal University of Technology does not encourage late registration. However, last year, the institution allowed walk-in students to register even after the portals were closed.

2. Is VUT open for applications?

Usually, Vaal University of Technology closes registration for candidates in September. The deadline for the registration is on 30 September 2022.

Qualified candidates are therefore encouraged to register as early as possible. Candidates can now access the VUT application form 2021 pdf download on the institution's website.

3. Is VUT open for 2022 applications?

Vaal University of Technology entrance.

Yes. Through their website, the management of the Vaal University of Technology has announced the online registration into various programs for 2023 academic year. The request dates for VUT prospectus 2023 are as follows:

Online registration 2023 opening date: 1st April 2022

Closing date: 30 November 2022

All candidates will need an email address to complete the request. South African prospects will need an ID number while foreign candidates can use their passport number.

4. How much is the application fee at Vaal University of Technology?

It should be noted that the fee changes every year. It is therefore important to consult the admission office (admissions@vut.ac.za) to determine the correct amount. There is an additional VUT late application fee as well. So, how much was the VUT late application fee in 2022? The charges were R140.

5. Is Vaal University open for 2022 late application?

No, Vaal's late application 2022 is not open. The late application is only opened once the deadline has elapsed. For the 2023 academic year, the registration is still ongoing. This means that VUT late registration form 2022 will be availed to prospective learners after 30th November 2022.

While prospective applicants are encouraged to register as early as possible, the institution has occasionally allowed late appeals. The Vaal University of Technology has in the past allowed walk-in students to register late. This should, however, not encourage lateness as such opportunities may not be made available in the coming years. Additionally, VUT late application comes at an extra fee on top of what early candidates pay.

