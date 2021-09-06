Jon Najarian: age, wife, parents, books, CNBC, profiles, net worth

After a successful career, some professional sports players opt to go back home and live a private life with their families. Others, however, chose to venture into business and add more to their already hard-earned fortune. The latter has been the case for Jon Najarian, famously known as a former football player for the Chicago Bears. So what is he up to these days?

Jon is the CEO and President of Mercury Trading Inc. and chairman of ONE Finacial News. He is also a trader at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, one of the largest options exchange firms in the United States.

Jon Najarian biography

He was born on 29th September 1957 in San Fransisco, California, USA. Jon Najarian's parents are John Najarian and Mignette. His father was an American transplant surgeon and clinical professor of transplant surgery at the University of Minnesota. He was a pioneer of thoracic surgery.

Who are Jon and Pete Najarian?

Jon has three brothers Peter, David and Paul. However, Pete and Jon have so much more in common other than blood. They both are former American football players, authors, television market analysts and are options traders.

Together, they founded an online brokerage called tradeMONSTER in October 2008. Unfortunately, his other brother Paul passed away in 2014 from ALS. Jon's mother passed away in 2019 and his father a year later.

Where did Jon Najarian go to college?

The American businessman grew up in Minnesota with his siblings. He went to Central High School in Minneapolis and later attended Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota. There, he graduated with a degree in art history and design.

Career

Jon Wears many hats. He is a former American football player, trader, businessman, and television market analyst. His hard work and consistency have ensured his success in these fields.

Jon Najarian Chicago Bears

What football team did Jon Najarian play for? Jon Najarian's football career began after completing college. He took part in the NFL Training Camp and later joined the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, his football career did not last, and he left after the 1981 Chicago Bear's last preseason game.

After a brief stint with the Chicago Bears, Najarian began his financial career at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). There, he started as an unpaid clerk.

In 1989, he founded Mercury Trading Inc., which is the second-largest specialist at the CBOE. In addition to serving as the primary market maker for options on 35stocks at the CBOE, Mercury Inc. is a specialist for another 20 issues at the Philadelphia stock exchange.

Jon and his brother Pete are also the founders of optionMONSTER, a provider of market intelligence and trading strategies. Together, they founded the online brokerage in October 2008.

Jon Najarian CNBC

The American businessman is a contributor at CNBC, the world leader in business news and real-time financial market coverage. He developed the Heat Seeker algorithm sand framework to identify unusual activities in stock, options and futures. He still uses it to identify unusual activity on CNBC.

Jon Najarian's Books

He is also a renowned author who has written several books, some of which he has done with his brothers. His works are mainly focused on options marketing. They include:

Follow The Smart Money - Unusual Options Activity - #1 Way We Choose Our Trades

The 22 Rules of Investing: Earn Consistent Returns

How We Trade Options Building Wealth, Creating Income and Reducing Risk

LEAPS Strategies with Jon Najarian: Wiley Trading Audio Seminar

Gaining Option Leverage: Using Market Maker Tactics

How I Trade Options

Who is Jon Najarian's wife?

The American options trader is currently married to Brigid. Details of how they met or when they got married are yet to be revealed. Together they have a son called Jon Najarian.

Net worth

The former NFL player has made a fortune from his career in options trading and various businesses. Currently, he is worth $50 million.

Where does Jon Najarian live?

Jon Najarian's house is located in Chicago, Illinois. He has shared photos of the luxurious mansion on his Instagram account.

Jon Najarian has proven that through hard work and consistency, anyone can become successful. He is an inspiration to all the upcoming online traders and businesspersons.

