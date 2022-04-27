Ukraine's Embassy to South Africa has rallied behind South Africans on Freedom Day 2022

In a show of solidarity and in an effort to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ambassador Liubov Abravitova shared what freedom means to her team

Mzansi took to the comments section as well, sharing how they commemorate the occasion

As South Africa marks the dawn of its young democracy on Freedom Day, members of the Ukrainian Embassy to South Africa have headed online to share what freedom means to them.

Ukraine's Embassy to South Africa has rallied behind South Africans on Freedom Day 2022. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, a team of talented diplomats and famous Ukrainians shared a touching video. With their countrymen scattered across the globe due to the ongoing war in the country, it seemed more important than ever to share their message of freedom and hope.

United alongside Ambassador Andre Groenewald who represents South Africa in Ukraine, the team spoke of freedom of choice and fighting bravely for one's nation when those liberties are under threat:

"Freedom always means something special to everyone but in any way it is priceless. And when someone is trying to steal freedom, it is always worth fighting for.

Africa’s freedom wasn't easy to get. South Africa gained its freedom through the suffering and heroism of its amazing people.

Same as Ukraine does now," the embassy shared in solidarity with South Africans.

Briefly News headed online to ask Mzansi what freedom meant to each of them. While some shared touching messages of patriotism, others expressed disappointment at the state of things 28 years after democracy.

Check out some of the comments below:

Delasou Dibango SA said:

"What freedoms are we to celebrate?"

Ernest Matlokotsi said:

"I feel like I'm more oppressed than before, loadshedding, unemployment, drugs, alcohol abuse, crime and teen pregnancy."

Tebatso Batso Ngobeni said:

"Going to the park and chill with the family. I love this day"

Syah Mhlaziyih Mvelase said:

"Nothing special about this day. We are not free no job opportunities for us as youth."

