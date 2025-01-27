Gayton McKenzie was disappointed with the way the Expropriation Bill was signed without many knowing

The Patriotic Alliance leader said he felt disrespected by President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of it

South Africans were divided by Gayton McKenzie's comments, with some telling him to get over it

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie said he felt disrespected by the way President Ramaphose signed the Expropriation Bill without anyone knowing. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Gordon Arons

The signing of the Expropriation Bill has caused a debate around the country, with some political parties all for it and others against it.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) are seeking legal action against it, while the Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto (MK) weSizwe Party are against it in its current form.

While the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has not formally released a statement about the Bill, leader Gayton McKenzie is said to have felt disrespected by the decision.

McKenzie disappointed in Ramaphosa

Speaking at a party thanksgiving service at the Crystal Church in Johannesburg on 25 January, McKenzie expressed his disappointment that they were not informed of the decision.

“President Ramaphosa disrespected us. This is no way to treat us. He didn’t even have the courtesy to call us. To call the DA, to call the IFP, to call the PA,” he said.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture added that he felt as if Ramaphosa stabbed them in the back by not informing Government of National Unity (GNU) leaders before signing the Bill into law. He questioned where the unity was when the PA had to read in the paper that the Bill was signed.

What you need to know about the Expropriation Act

Various political parties including the Democratic Alliance, the EFF and the MK Party opposed the signing of the Expropriation Act

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said that he will not implement the nil compensation clause as a minister

The Democratic Alliance slammed the African National Congress and accused Ramaphosa of keeping the Government of National Unity partners in the dark

Social media divided over comments

The minister’s comments touched a nerve with some online, while others understood where he was coming from.

@AndreaNaude1 said:

“Fully agree with Gayton McKenzie.”

@LouisChanguion added:

“The current GNU is on very shaky ground. If it collapses, the formulation of a new government could be very complicated. Red lights are flashing.”

@Mthidos said:

“McKenzie is my leader. I gave him my vote. Although I have a liking for President Ramaphosa, he owes our leaders an explanation (and possibly an apology).”

@osog_7 stated:

“Stabbed in the back? Politics is a dirty game, the same as prison, except now the canteen food is better and the uniforms are a nicer fabric. But the alleged oppositions still collect cash. Alleged because none of you are opposing anything before the poo hits the fan.”

@CEASEWEHH said:

“Not so long ago he was the one singing his praises.”

@AlisonClaireRob added:

“Is everyone tripping over their egos because they weren't told Ramaposa was signing it, or is the Act so terrible that it's worth destabilising GNU? If it's the former, then they must all work through their egos and put us South Africans first.”

EFF opposed Act but will defend it

In a related article, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressed that it is willing to defend the Expropriation Act.

The EFF is willing to defend the Act if the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) goes to court to opposes is signing.

Briefly News reported that the FF+ called on parties opposing the Expropriation Act to join it in litigation.

