Fikile Mbalula is concerned about the African National Congress losing power in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The Secretary-General of the ANC used the example of the Western Cape, where the party lost power in 2009

South Africans believe that it's too late for those concerns, as the party has already lost support in both provinces

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is concerned that the party will lose control of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, as was the case in the Western Cape. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Fikile Mbalula is wary of the African National Congress losing complete control in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The two provinces were previously ANC strongholds, but the party's dismal showing in the national government elections in May 2024 left it reeling.

With the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to decide the fate of the provincial leadership structures, Mbalula warned about the provinces following in the footsteps of the Western Cape.

Mbalula warns party of losing power

Speaking ahead of the official NEC decision, Mbalula was wary that the KZN and Gauteng could end up like the Western Cape.

“As you know, we are highly challenged. We lost power in the Western Cape, and we are struggling to come back. So, we don’t want what happened in the Western Cape must follow us to the two provinces,” he said.

The Democratic Alliance has controlled the Western Cape since 2009 and received 53% of the vote during the May elections.

In Gauteng, the ANC received only 35%, while in KwaZulu-Natal, it dropped to 17%. All eyes will now be on the 2026 Local Government Elections to see if the party can bounce back. The party is part of a coalition led by the Inkatha Freedom Party that runs KZN and leads a coalition in Gauteng that runs the province.

The ANC retained power in Gauteng as a result of a coalition government, with Panyaza Lesufi as the Premier. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula previously warned that the provincial structure in KZN could be disbanded over its performance. The idea was later shut down by Deputy President Paul Mashatile who stated that the option was not on the table.

South Africans have little hope

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s statement, with many giving the ANC no chance of retaining power in the provinces.

@Kat4Kubs said:

“ANC is going to lose power in Gauteng. The place is in shambles.”

@Action_Marcus added:

“It already lost power in Gauteng, lol.”

@quesquecestca asked:

“And what? Hold on to power to steal? You won't have to worry about power if the province is managed well.”

@bruketsi stated:

“ANC will never regain power in KZN and Gauteng. Once the ANC loses power, it never regains that power. ANC never regained power in WC, Johannesburg, Pretoria or Nelson Mandela Bay.”

@MphikeleliMase2 said:

“He must read the room. ANC is losing Baba. Watch this space. Especially if Panyaza is at the helm in Gauteng.”

@Samke93961719 added:

“Forget KZN, it’s gone for good. Try elsewhere.”

@ashney_m joked:

“It has already😂🤭.”

@Zu7Guluva stated:

“Nothing lasts forever, Mbaks.”

ANC to decide fate of Gauteng and KZN

Briefly News reported that the ANC was meeting to decide the fate of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures.

The party was meeting in Boksburg for a two-day National Executive Committee meeting where the decision was made.

The party said it would announce the structures' fates after weighing three different options available to them.

Source: Briefly News