Five African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) members will appear before the disciplinary committee

Four of the members were implicated in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and the fifth is in trouble for misrepresentation

South Africans have weighed in on the news, with many expressing frustration that members of the ANC were often linked to corruption

Zizi Kodwa and Melusi Gigabe are among the NEC members summoned to appear before the party's disciplinary committee.

Source: Getty Images

Five members of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) are in trouble with the party.

The five individuals have been ordered to appear before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) for various indiscretions. No date has yet been set for their appearances.

NEC members implicated in state capture

Four of the members have been ordered to appear before the NDC after they were implicated in state capture. They are Zizi Kodwa, Malusi Gigaba, Cedric Frolick, and David Mahlobo. All were named in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The fifth person, Obed Bapela, is set to appear on a separate issue.

Kodwa, a former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, recently appeared in court, accused of receiving bribes worth R1.6 million. The case against him and co-accused Jehan Mackay has been withdrawn, but Kodwa will still have to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee over the allegations.

Another former minister, Gigaba, was also named in the Zondo Commission for several instances of alleged improper conduct. Cedric Frolick, who chairs committees in the National Assembly, was cleared by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Ethics but has not appeared before the NDC before.

Mahlobo, the current Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, was named in the report for events when he was the State Security Minister. It was alleged that large amounts of cash were delivered to him on several occasions, and he was also reportedly involved in plans to advance the interests of former president Jacob Zuma.

Bapela appearing over Morocco visit

Bapela landed himself in hot water after his visit to Morocco. The former Deputy Chair of the party’s International Relations Subcommittee misrepresented himself during the trip, falsely claiming that it was a sanctioned ANC visit and that he was part of an official ANC delegation. He initially told the ANC that the trip was a personal visit.

Obed Bapela is in hot water with the ANC over a trip he took to Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans fume at the news

The news didn’t surprise many, but it did frustrate social media users who expressed annoyance that ANC members were once again named in corrupt activities.

Hercules Van der Walt stated:

“Lay criminal charges and lock them up. Not one person yet in jail, and not one cent recovered from the billions stolen.”

Matthew Patrick asked:

“Only 5? There are probably a few thousand ANC officials who have got off scot-free for their role in state capture.”

Nyakallo Medupe III added:

“What's shocking is that 95% of the ANC NEC members are implicated in state capture; however, only black sheep in the movement will be disciplined😆.”

Marvyn Dreyer laughed:

“Funny thing here, some of the accused served on the disciplinary committee.”

Themi Nasis asked:

“ANC is criminal to the core, and people expect accountability😂?”

Marvyn Dreyer stated:

“ANC members will discipline ANC members. Lovely.”

Muleya Vhaleya LG sad:

“They must be fired. We are tired of this disciplinary nonsense.”

Mohau Mofokeng added:

“They must face criminal charges, not disciplinary hearings.”

