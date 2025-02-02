The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the annual fly-over to be cancelled ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The party argued that it would be inappropriate to have a military display at SONA when soldiers were dying abroad

Social media users slammed the party's request, saying that the fly-over was part of a longstanding tradition

The Democratic Alliance has called for the fly-over to be cancelled ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ The Times

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Speaker of Parliament to tone down the military parade arrangements ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

SONA 2025 will be held at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 6 February, in what promises to be a flashy affair. Last year's event cost R6.5 million to organise.

SONA is often preceded by a grand military display, but the DA has called on Thoko Didiza to scale down the arrangements given the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

DA calls for cancellation of planned fly-over

With SONA less than a week away, the DA’s Chris Hattingh said they specifically asked for the planned fly-over by the South African Air Force to be cancelled.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Hattingh, who is the spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans said it would be inappropriate to have grand military displays while South Africa’s soldiers were suffering abroad. Fourteen soldiers have now been confirmed dead in the DRC as South African National Defence Force troops battle M23 rebels in the country.

“The DA firmly believes that proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability, while our troops face hardship abroad, is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country,” he said.

A lot of eyes will be on SONA this year, as uMkhonto weSizwe leader Jacob Zuma confirmed that he will be attending.

The DA wants the traditional flyover to be scrapped. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

South Africans reject DA’s request

Many social media users didn’t agree with the party’s request, arguing that it was part of a long-standing tradition.

Ingrid Royston stated:

“Oh please. It's their annual march. It's wonderful to see👏🏼.”

Jeff Behr added:

“Well, if Ramaphosa keeps sending troops to DRC, there won't be enough for SONA anyway.”

Courtney Baird asked:

“Does the DA really think those in charge are going to listen to them?

Eric Ntombela quipped:

“It makes politicians feel important.”

Richard Northmore said:

“It's all that they are good at. And even then, one has to be very forgiving.”

Brian Halsall laughed:

“DA, you know Ramaphosa won't listen to you. He's in charge and when he tells you to jump, you ask him how high.”

Parties want sponsored alcohol banned at SONA

Briefly News reported how an unidentified donor offered to sponsor food and alcohol to Parliamentarians at SONA.

Political parties expressed concern that the Parliamentarians would get frink ahead of the proceedings.

South Africans reacted to the news, saying that the Parliamentarians could afford to buy their own food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News