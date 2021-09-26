Police officers have come down hard on drunk drivers and wanted suspects in the Okae Molao operation

Officers arrested over 250 wanted suspects and checked for stolen vehicles in a large roadblock set up in Pretoria

A large number of suspects were arrested in the Sunnyside area; the neighbourhood is known for its busy nightlife

Pretoria - Police have arrested 250 people on various charges, many of them relating to drunk driving as they clamp down on dangerous driving.

A large roadblock had been set up in Pretoria and Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela was personally in charge of operations.

Police officers checked for stolen vehicles and carried out breathalyser tests on drivers. Photo credit: @GP_CommSafety, @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The Okae Molao operation has been hailed as a huge success with wanted criminals arrested.

A large number of those taken into custody were arrested in Sunnyside. The area is known as an entertainment hot spot.

Police officers inspected cars, checking for any stolen vehicles and carried out breathalyzer tests on motorists.

Source: Briefly.co.za