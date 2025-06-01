South African rapper Big Zulu was on Power FM, where he showed people that he can speak other South African languages

Big Zulu spoke to an interviewer, and he explained an interesting part of his history as a musician

Online users shared their hilarious reactions to hearing Big Zulu speak a different Bantu language

Big Zulu had the internet buzzing with a radio interview he had on Power FM. Many people were fascinated to hear the rapper speaking a language other than isiZulu.

Big Zulu spoke a different Bantu language, and people were impressed. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The video of Big Zulu explaining exactly how he earned his stage name went viral. People were fascinated by the video because they got to see a different side of Big Zulu when he spoke another local language.

How did Big Zulu get his name?

In a video reshared by @_BlackZA of Big Zulu's interview with Power FM, he decided to answer the interviewer in Sesotho. Big Zulu explained that he got his name because he used to spin cars in Meyerton, where most of the locals spoke Sesotho, and he would respond in isiZulu. He said from then on, when he went to the car wash, the staff would write Zulu on his window because he always spoke isiZulu. He said when he started rapping, they added "Big" to create Big Zulu because of his stature. Watch the video of Big Zulu speaking SeSotho below:

SA applauds Big Zulu for speaking Sesotho

The video of people explaining his name in a language other than this is Zulu caught people's attention. Online users discussed the stereotype that they are not willing to speak a different language. Some noted that they thought Big Zulu seemed different when he spoke Sesotho. Read peeps' comments about Big Zulu below:

Big Zulu shared that he has a long history with his love for cars. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

@SK_Ramochela was impressed:

"He's trying shem."

@nahume_m joked:

"Is he this humble or Sesotho humbled him."

@Hendrix_Jnr joked:

"United tribes of South Africa. let’s gooooooo!!!"

@kool_kontent cheered:

"Thate actually very good "

@tttcvlyn3 wrote:

"We don't mind speaking y'all language, the problem is some other things they sound very violent like ke robetsi konhlung ayi."

@MadibusengSolo wrote:

"Please I love this for him vernac over Isingisi bandla."

@BoikhutsoML shared"

"I am impressed. I worked with a senior who was Zulu,and dude would never speak any language, we only knew that he spoke and knew how to speak Setswana when he wanted some intel, all of a sudden he knew Setswana 😂"

Big Zulu in talks for bigger Celeb soccer match

Briefly News previously reported that the celebrity soccer match 2025 is going to be bigger and better. South African artist Big Zulu revealed his plans to move the celebrity soccer tournament to an even bigger venue.

The award-winning Inkabi Records boss will reportedly be moving the match taking place in July to an even bigger venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

There was a bit of drama on Saturday, 20 July 2024, at Tsakane Stadium on Gauteng's East Rand, when Gqom and Gospel clashed and got into it.

Source: Briefly News