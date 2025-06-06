Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, and Lukhanyo Am have once again captured Mzansi's attention, outside rugby

The Springbok stars were spotted having a good time together in a restaurant with their picture going viral on social media

This latest reunion by the three two-time Rugby World Cup winners sparked different reactions from Siya's fans and followers online

Springbok stars Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, and Lukhanyo Am have once again captured Mzansi’s heart, and this time it's off the field.

The three two-time Rugby World Cup winners share a strong bond, and all play for the South African Rugby Union team, Sharks.

Kolisi, Mapimpi, and Lukhanyo each have different personalities on social media, with Siya being the most popular among them. His divorce from his eight-year marriage to ex-wife Rachel Kolisi late last year also placed him at the centre of major news coverage.

Known for his quiet humility and electrifying performances on the rugby field, Mapimpi has kept his personal life largely out of the public eye. His wife, Sasha DeSousa, recently went viral on social media after sharing a makeup-free picture, which left Mzansi surprised by her natural beauty.

Lukhanyo, on the other hand, is rarely in the news and seldom shares updates or pictures on his social media pages.

Siya Kolisi, Mapimpi, Lukhanyo reconnect in style

Springboks captain Kolisi shared a picture of himself hanging out with Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am at a fancy restaurant.

The South African rugby superstar accompanied the picture with a caption:

"uZikhali, uQhinebe noGqwashu ❤️"

Etzebeth reacts as Kolisi hangs out with Mapimpi, Lukhanyo

Eben Etzebeth, known to be a close pal of Siya Kolisi and a fellow Sharks player, was missing from the picture.

The 33-year-old took to the comment section to react to Kolisi’s Instagram post.

"Really nailed it with that food, yummy," the two-time Rugby World Cup winner said in the comments.

Fans react as Kolisi, Mapimpi, Lukhanyo reconnect in style

kingcgp wrote:

"Boys 2 Men, Some things never leave you, irrespective of how much money you have. I will forever love my African food 😋"

nandi_madid said:"

"Who needs Destiny’s Child when you have this combo 🤣🙌🏾"

rfmtailoredsuits shared:

"Amanita Thursday❤️ See you gents in j Saturday at the game."

azwakele added:

"It’s quite clear who asked for this picture 🤣"

mikey_arrow__07 implied:

"Haibo @siyakolisi first time I see you got the bill 😭🤪😂😂"

zanelemhlekazimaphisa19 reacted:

"Bhuda ezindala!!!🫶🏿❤️ Three double World Cup champs! @siyakolisi @makazoli @lukhanyo_12.🏆"

being_nolindelas_son commented:

"Grandchildren of King Phalo and King Hintsa ❤️"

jfwessels responded:

"I still remember the days of living in Malaysia and having a bowl of curried “walkie-talkies” (feet and heads) every now and then."

audzheather joked:

"@lukhanyo_12 looks a bit tired give the man some rest he don’t want to take pictures 😂"

